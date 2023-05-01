The Boston Celtics will meet the Philadelphia 76ers in Game 1 of the second round of the NBA Playoffs.

Celtics vs. 76ers Game Info

When: Monday, May 1, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Where: TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts

TV: TNT

Celtics vs 76ers Additional Info

Celtics Stats Insights

The Celtics make 47.5% of their shots from the field this season, which is 0.2 percentage points higher than the 76ers have allowed to their opponents (47.3%).

Boston has a 38-4 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 47.3% from the field.

The Celtics are the seventh best rebounding team in the league, the 76ers rank 26th.

The Celtics record seven more points per game (117.9) than the 76ers give up (110.9).

Boston is 48-12 when scoring more than 110.9 points.

76ers Stats Insights

The 76ers are shooting 48.7% from the field, 2.4% higher than the 46.3% the Celtics' opponents have shot this season.

This season, Philadelphia has a 43-11 record in games the team collectively shoots over 46.3% from the field.

The 76ers are the 26th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Celtics sit at 20th.

The 76ers' 115.2 points per game are only 3.8 more points than the 111.4 the Celtics allow.

Philadelphia is 43-7 when it scores more than 111.4 points.

Celtics Home & Away Comparison

The Celtics are putting up 120.5 points per game this year at home, which is 5.1 more points than they're averaging away from home (115.4).

When playing at home, Boston is giving up 1.9 fewer points per game (110.5) than in road games (112.4).

When it comes to three-point shooting, the Celtics have performed better when playing at home this year, sinking 16.2 treys per game with a 37.9% three-point percentage, compared to 15.8 threes per game and a 37.4% three-point percentage away from home.

76ers Home & Away Comparison

The 76ers put up 114.2 points per game at home, two fewer points than away (116.2). On defense they concede 109.5 per game, 2.8 fewer points than on the road (112.3).

Philadelphia is allowing fewer points at home (109.5 per game) than on the road (112.3).

This year the 76ers are collecting more assists at home (25.7 per game) than on the road (24.6).

Celtics Injuries

