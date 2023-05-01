The injury report for the Boston Celtics (57-25) heading into their NBA playoffs second round game 1 against the Philadelphia 76ers (54-28) currently has zero players. The playoff matchup begins at 7:30 PM ET on Monday, May 1 from TD Garden.

Watch the NBA all season long on Fubo!

The Celtics are coming off of a 128-120 win over the Hawks in their last outing on Thursday. In the victory, Jaylen Brown led the Celtics with 32 points.

Rep your team with officially licensed gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

The 76ers' last game on Saturday ended in a 96-88 win over the Nets. Tobias Harris' team-leading 25 points paced the 76ers in the win.

Celtics vs 76ers Additional Info

Boston Celtics Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG - - - - - - -

Start playing daily fantasy basketball today at FanDuel -- sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Philadelphia 76ers Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Joel Embiid C Questionable Knee 33.1 10.2 4.2

Celtics vs. 76ers Game Info

When: Monday, May 1, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Monday, May 1, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET Where: TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts

TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts TV: TNT

Celtics Season Insights

The Celtics average 117.9 points per game, seven more points than the 110.9 the 76ers allow.

Boston has a 48-12 record when putting up more than 110.9 points.

In their last 10 games, the Celtics have been racking up 116.6 points per contest, an average that's a little lower than the 117.9 they've scored over the course of the 2022-23 season.

Boston makes 4.4 more threes per game than the opposition, 16 (second-most in the league) compared to its opponents' 11.6.

The Celtics rank third in the NBA with 115.7 points scored per 100 possessions, and third in the league defensively with 108.8 points conceded per 100 possessions.

76ers Season Insights

The 76ers put up an average of 115.2 points per game, only 3.8 more points than the 111.4 the Celtics give up.

Philadelphia has put together a 43-7 record in games it scores more than 111.4 points.

Over their past 10 games, the 76ers are averaging 111 points per contest, compared to their season average of 115.2.

Philadelphia makes 12.6 three-pointers per game (11th in the league), while its opponents have made 11.6 on average.

The 76ers average 115.5 points per 100 possessions on offense (fourth in league), and concede 110.3 points per 100 possessions (eighth in NBA).

Celtics vs. 76ers Betting Info

Favorite Spread Total Celtics -9.5 214.5

Want to place a bet on this matchup? Get a first deposit bonus when you sign up for DraftKings Sportsbook using our link today!

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.