Jamal Murray and his Denver Nuggets teammates face the Phoenix Suns in the 2023 NBA Playoffs, at 10:00 PM ET on Monday.

Murray, in his last game (April 29 win against the Suns) put up 34 points, nine assists and two steals.

With prop bets available for Murray, let's break down some stats and trends to assist you in making good picks.

Jamal Murray Prop Bets vs. the Suns

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 24.5 20.0 23.9 Rebounds 4.5 3.9 4.4 Assists 6.5 6.2 6.5 PRA 35.5 30.1 34.8 PR 29.5 23.9 28.3 3PM 3.5 2.6 3.5



Nuggets vs Suns Additional Info

Jamal Murray Insights vs. the Suns

Murray has taken 16.0 shots per game this season and made 7.3 per game, which account for 14.7% and 13.2%, respectively, of his team's total.

Murray is averaging 6.6 three-point field goal attempts per game this season, which is 16.9% of his team's tries from beyond the arc.

Murray's Nuggets average 99.5 possessions per game, which ranks 27th among NBA teams, while the Suns have a middling offense in terms of tempo, ranking 19th with 101.4 possessions per contest.

On defense, the Suns have conceded 111.6 points per game, which is sixth-best in the league.

Giving up 42.9 rebounds per game, the Suns are the 11th-ranked team in the league.

Looking at assists, the Suns have allowed 23.4 per game, third in the NBA.

The Suns are the third-ranked team in the league at allowing threes, giving up 11.4 made 3-pointers per contest.

Jamal Murray vs. the Suns

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 4/29/2023 37 34 5 9 6 0 2 1/11/2023 25 16 2 6 2 0 0 12/25/2022 43 26 5 5 5 1 2

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.