Kentavious Caldwell-Pope and the rest of the Denver Nuggets take the court versus the Phoenix Suns in the NBA Playoffs on Monday, at 10:00 PM ET.

In his last appearance, a 125-107 win over the Suns, Caldwell-Pope put up 10 points and two steals.

In this article we will dive into Caldwell-Pope's prop bets, using stats to help you make good predictions.

Kentavious Caldwell-Pope Prop Bets vs. the Suns

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 9.5 10.8 9.9 Rebounds 2.5 2.8 2.5 Assists -- 2.4 1.3 PRA -- 16 13.7 PR 11.5 13.6 12.4 3PM 1.5 1.8 1.8



Nuggets vs Suns Additional Info

Kentavious Caldwell-Pope Insights vs. the Suns

Caldwell-Pope has taken 8.3 shots per game this season and made 3.8 per game, which account for 8.9% and 8.2%, respectively, of his team's total.

This season, he's accounted for 13.9% of his team's three-pointers made, averaging 1.8 per game.

Caldwell-Pope's opponents, the Suns, have a neutral offensive tempo, averaging 101.4 possessions per game, while his Nuggets average 99.5 per game, which ranks 27th among NBA teams.

The Suns allow 111.6 points per contest, sixth-ranked in the NBA.

The Suns are the 11th-ranked squad in the league, conceding 42.9 rebounds per game.

Looking at assists, the Suns are ranked third in the league, conceding 23.4 per game.

The Suns allow 11.4 made 3-pointers per game, third-ranked in the league.

Kentavious Caldwell-Pope vs. the Suns

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 4/29/2023 28 10 2 1 3 0 2 1/11/2023 27 15 3 2 4 0 2 12/25/2022 39 15 2 4 3 0 2

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.