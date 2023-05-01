The Denver Nuggets, Michael Porter Jr. included, take on the Phoenix Suns at 10:00 PM ET on Monday in the 2023 NBA Playoffs.

Porter had 11 points and two steals in his last game, which ended in a 125-107 win against the Suns.

Below we will break down Porter's stats and trends, helping you make good predictions on prop bets.

Michael Porter Jr. Prop Bets vs. the Suns

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 16.5 17.4 17.0 Rebounds 5.5 5.5 6.9 Assists -- 1.0 1.2 PRA 23.5 23.9 25.1 PR 21.5 22.9 23.9 3PM 2.5 3.0 2.8



Nuggets vs Suns Additional Info

Michael Porter Jr. Insights vs. the Suns

This season, he's put up 11.5% of the Nuggets' attempted field goals, as he's averaging 13.2 per contest.

He's taken 7.3 threes per game, or 17.7% of his team's shots from beyond the arc this season.

Porter's Nuggets average 99.5 possessions per game, which ranks 27th among NBA teams, while the Suns have a middling offense in terms of tempo, ranking 19th with 101.4 possessions per contest.

Defensively, the Suns are ranked sixth in the league, giving up 111.6 points per game.

Allowing 42.9 rebounds per game, the Suns are the 11th-ranked squad in the NBA.

In terms of assists, the Suns are ranked third in the NBA, conceding 23.4 per contest.

The Suns give up 11.4 made 3-pointers per contest, third-ranked in the NBA.

Michael Porter Jr. vs. the Suns

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 4/29/2023 31 11 3 2 1 0 2 1/11/2023 23 11 3 1 2 0 0 12/25/2022 35 7 8 0 0 1 1

