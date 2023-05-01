The Denver Nuggets, Nikola Jokic included, will be in action at 10:00 PM on Monday against the Phoenix Suns in the 2023 NBA Playoffs.

Jokic, in his most recent game, had 24 points, 19 rebounds and five assists in a 125-107 win over the Suns.

Now let's dig into Jokic's available prop bets, with a particular eye on stats and trends to help you make good picks.

Nikola Jokic Prop Bets vs. the Suns

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 25.5 24.5 23.1 Rebounds 13.5 11.8 12.4 Assists 8.5 9.8 8.7 PRA 47.5 46.1 44.2 PR 38.5 36.3 35.5 3PM 1.5 0.8 1.3



Nuggets vs Suns Additional Info

Nikola Jokic Insights vs. the Suns

This season, he's put up 14.4% of the Nuggets' attempted field goals, as he's averaging 14.8 per contest.

This season, he's accounted for 5.9% of his team's three-pointers made, averaging 0.8 per game.

Jokic's opponents, the Suns, have a middling offensive tempo, ranking 19th in the NBA with 101.4 possessions per game, while his Nuggets rank 27th in possessions per game with 99.5.

On defense, the Suns have given up 111.6 points per game, which is sixth-best in the league.

Allowing 42.9 rebounds per contest, the Suns are the 11th-ranked team in the NBA.

The Suns concede 23.4 assists per game, third-ranked in the NBA.

The Suns are the third-ranked squad in the NBA at allowing threes, conceding 11.4 made 3-pointers per game.

Nikola Jokic vs. the Suns

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 4/29/2023 33 24 19 5 1 0 0 1/11/2023 28 21 18 9 0 0 1 12/25/2022 44 41 15 15 2 1 0

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.