Nuggets vs. Suns Prediction & Picks: Line, Spread, Over/Under - Western Conference Semifinals Game 2
Published: May. 1, 2023 at 3:54 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Denver Nuggets are 4-point favorites heading into Game 2 of the second round of the NBA Playoffs against the Phoenix Suns at Ball Arena on Monday, starting at 10:00 PM ET on TNT. The Nuggets have a 1-0 series lead.
Nuggets vs. Suns Game Info & Odds
- Date: Monday, May 1, 2023
- Time: 10:00 PM ET
- How to Watch on TV: TNT
- Location: Denver, Colorado
- Venue: Ball Arena
Nuggets vs. Suns Score Prediction
- Prediction: Nuggets 116 - Suns 111
Nuggets vs Suns Additional Info
|Nuggets vs Suns Player Props
|Nuggets vs Suns Betting Trends & Stats
|Nuggets vs Suns Players to Watch
|Nuggets vs Suns Injury Report
|How to Watch Nuggets vs Suns
|Nuggets vs Suns Odds/Over/Under
Spread & Total Prediction for Nuggets vs. Suns
- Pick ATS: Nuggets (- 4)
- Pick OU:
Under (229)
- The Suns (41-38-3 ATS) have covered the spread 53.7% of the time, 3.7% less often than the Nuggets (44-36-2) this season.
- When the spread is set as 4 or more this season, Denver (27-21-1) covers a higher percentage of those games when it is the favorite (55.1%) than Phoenix (7-7-1) does as the underdog (46.7%).
- When it comes to going over the total in 2022-23, Denver does it in fewer games (45.1% of the time) than Phoenix (48.8%).
- The Nuggets have a .705 winning percentage as a moneyline favorite (43-18) this season, better than the .281 winning percentage for the Suns as a moneyline underdog (9-23).
Nuggets Performance Insights
- This year, Denver is posting 115.8 points per game (12th-ranked in NBA) and allowing 112.5 points per contest (eighth-ranked).
- The Nuggets have been one of the top teams in the league when it comes to assists, as they are averaging 28.9 per game (second-best in NBA).
- With a 37.9% three-point percentage this season, the Nuggets are fourth-best in the NBA. They rank 18th in the league by draining 11.8 three-pointers per contest.
- Of the shots taken by Denver in 2022-23, 63.9% of them have been two-pointers (72.9% of the team's made baskets) and 36.1% have been threes (27.1%).
