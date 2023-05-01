The Denver Nuggets (53-29) are monitoring just one player on the injury report heading into Game 2 of the second round of the NBA playoffs against the Phoenix Suns (45-37) at Ball Arena on Monday, May 1 at 10:00 PM ET.

Watch the NBA all season long on Fubo!

The Nuggets beat the Suns 125-107 on Saturday when they last played. Jamal Murray topped the Nuggets with 34 points, while Kevin Durant put up 29 for the Suns.

Rep your team with officially licensed Nuggets gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Nuggets vs Suns Additional Info

Denver Nuggets Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Nikola Jokic C Questionable Wrist 24.5 11.8 9.8

Start playing daily fantasy basketball today at FanDuel -- sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Phoenix Suns Injury Report Today

Suns Injuries: Cameron Payne: Questionable (Back)

Nuggets vs. Suns Game Info

When: Monday, May 1, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Monday, May 1, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET Where: Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado

Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado TV: TNT

Nuggets Season Insights

The Nuggets score only 4.2 more points per game (115.8) than the Suns allow (111.6).

Denver is 47-8 when scoring more than 111.6 points.

On the offensive side of the ball, the Nuggets have had a hard time putting the ball in the basket over their last 10 games, scoring 113.7 points per contest over that span as opposed to the 115.8 they've racked up over the course of this year.

Denver connects on 11.8 three-pointers per game (18th in the league), while its opponents have made 11.4 on average.

The Nuggets average 116.3 points per 100 possessions (second in the league), while giving up 112.9 points per 100 possessions (19th in the NBA).

Nuggets vs. Suns Betting Info

Favorite Spread Total Nuggets -4 229

Want to place a bet on this matchup? Get a first deposit bonus when you sign up for DraftKings Sportsbook using our link today!

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.