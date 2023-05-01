Jamal Murray and Deandre Ayton are two players to watch when the Denver Nuggets (53-29) and the Phoenix Suns (45-37) face off at Ball Arena on Monday. Gametime is scheduled for 10:00 PM ET.

In the article below, we'll give you all the info you need to know about who to look out for in this matchup on TNT.

How to Watch Nuggets vs. Suns

Game Day: Monday, May 1

Monday, May 1 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET Arena: Ball Arena

Ball Arena Location: Denver, Colorado

Nuggets' Last Game

The Suns were beaten by the Nuggets on Saturday, 125-107. Kevin Durant scored 29 in a losing effort, while Murray paced the winning team with 34 points.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Jamal Murray 34 5 9 2 0 6 Nikola Jokic 24 19 5 0 0 1 Aaron Gordon 23 6 0 1 0 3

Nuggets vs Suns Additional Info

Nuggets Players to Watch

Jokic is tops on his team in points (24.5), rebounds (11.8) and assists (9.8) per contest, shooting 63.2% from the field. At the other end, he averages 1.3 steals and 0.7 blocked shots.

Murray averages 20 points, 3.9 rebounds and 6.2 assists per game, shooting 45.4% from the floor and 39.8% from beyond the arc with 2.6 made 3-pointers per contest.

Aaron Gordon averages 16.3 points, 6.6 rebounds and 3 assists per contest, shooting 56.4% from the field.

Bruce Brown is posting 11.5 points, 3.4 assists and 4.1 rebounds per game.

Michael Porter Jr. is posting 17.4 points, 1 assists and 5.5 rebounds per contest.

Top Performers (Last 10 Games)

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Nikola Jokic 17.5 10.1 6.4 1 0.5 1.2 Jamal Murray 19.2 3.7 5 0.8 0.3 2.8 Bruce Brown 12.9 3.8 2.7 1.5 0.5 0.5 Michael Porter Jr. 13.1 5.5 1.1 0.7 0.4 2.4 Aaron Gordon 11.8 5.4 1.5 0.4 0.5 0.8

