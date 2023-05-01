Top Nuggets Players to Watch vs. the Suns - Western Conference Semifinals Game 2
Jamal Murray and Deandre Ayton are two players to watch when the Denver Nuggets (53-29) and the Phoenix Suns (45-37) face off at Ball Arena on Monday. Gametime is scheduled for 10:00 PM ET.
In the article below, we'll give you all the info you need to know about who to look out for in this matchup on TNT.
How to Watch Nuggets vs. Suns
- Game Day: Monday, May 1
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- Arena: Ball Arena
- Location: Denver, Colorado
Watch Nikola Jokic, Ayton and tons of other NBA stars in action with a free trial to Fubo.
Nuggets' Last Game
The Suns were beaten by the Nuggets on Saturday, 125-107. Kevin Durant scored 29 in a losing effort, while Murray paced the winning team with 34 points.
|Name
|PTS
|REB
|ASST
|STL
|BLK
|3PM
|Jamal Murray
|34
|5
|9
|2
|0
|6
|Nikola Jokic
|24
|19
|5
|0
|0
|1
|Aaron Gordon
|23
|6
|0
|1
|0
|3
Want to include one of these players in your daily fantasy lineup? Sign up with our link and get a special offer from FanDuel!
Nuggets vs Suns Additional Info
|Nuggets vs Suns Player Props
|Nuggets vs Suns Betting Trends & Stats
|Nuggets vs Suns Injury Report
|How to Watch Nuggets vs Suns
|Nuggets vs Suns Odds/Over/Under
|Nuggets vs Suns Prediction
Nuggets Players to Watch
- Jokic is tops on his team in points (24.5), rebounds (11.8) and assists (9.8) per contest, shooting 63.2% from the field. At the other end, he averages 1.3 steals and 0.7 blocked shots.
- Murray averages 20 points, 3.9 rebounds and 6.2 assists per game, shooting 45.4% from the floor and 39.8% from beyond the arc with 2.6 made 3-pointers per contest.
- Aaron Gordon averages 16.3 points, 6.6 rebounds and 3 assists per contest, shooting 56.4% from the field.
- Bruce Brown is posting 11.5 points, 3.4 assists and 4.1 rebounds per game.
- Michael Porter Jr. is posting 17.4 points, 1 assists and 5.5 rebounds per contest.
Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!
Top Performers (Last 10 Games)
|Name
|PTS
|REB
|ASST
|STL
|BLK
|3PM
|Nikola Jokic
|17.5
|10.1
|6.4
|1
|0.5
|1.2
|Jamal Murray
|19.2
|3.7
|5
|0.8
|0.3
|2.8
|Bruce Brown
|12.9
|3.8
|2.7
|1.5
|0.5
|0.5
|Michael Porter Jr.
|13.1
|5.5
|1.1
|0.7
|0.4
|2.4
|Aaron Gordon
|11.8
|5.4
|1.5
|0.4
|0.5
|0.8
Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.