The Denver Nuggets and the Phoenix Suns meet in Game 2 of the second round of the NBA Playoffs.

Nuggets vs. Suns Game Info

Nuggets Stats Insights

  • The Nuggets are shooting 50.4% from the field this season, 3.8 percentage points higher than the 46.6% the Suns allow to opponents.
  • Denver has a 45-16 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 46.6% from the field.
  • The Nuggets are the 18th best rebounding team in the league, the Suns rank 11th.
  • The Nuggets score 115.8 points per game, just 4.2 more points than the 111.6 the Suns allow.
  • Denver has a 47-8 record when putting up more than 111.6 points.

Nuggets Home & Away Comparison

  • The Nuggets are putting up 119.4 points per game this year at home, which is 7.2 more points than they're averaging away from home (112.2).
  • Denver is surrendering 109.6 points per game this year at home, which is 5.7 fewer points than it is allowing when playing on the road (115.3).
  • In home games, the Nuggets are averaging 1.1 more treys per game (12.4) than on the road (11.3). They also sport a higher three-point percentage at home (39%) compared to in away games (36.7%).

Nuggets Injuries

Name Game Status Injury
Nikola Jokic Questionable Wrist

