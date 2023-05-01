The Colorado Rockies (10-20) have the 28th-ranked odds in MLB to win the World Series, at +100000 as of May 3. They are +50000 to win the NL West.

Rockies MLB World Series Odds

Odds MLB Rank Payout To Win the World Series +100000 28th (+100000, bet $100 to win $100000) To Win the NL West +50000 - (+50000, bet $100 to win $50000)

Rockies Standings Information

The Rockies are 6.0 games behind in the Wild Card standings, and 7.5 games out of first in the NL West.

Team Games Back 1 Los Angeles Dodgers - 2 Arizona Diamondbacks 1.5 3 San Diego Padres 2 4 San Francisco Giants 5 5 Colorado Rockies 7.5

Rockies Team Stats

The Rockies pitching staff is 25th in MLB with a collective 7.9 strikeouts per nine innings.

Colorado has the 27th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (5.21).

The Rockies have hit at least two round-trippers in four games this season, and are 3-1 in those outings.

Colorado has had five or more extra-base hits in five games this season, and has gone 3-2 in those outings.

The Rockies are 2-6 in the eight games this season when they struck out 10 or more batters.

Colorado has gone 8-3 when it gives up three or fewer earned runs in a game this season.

Rockies Next Game Information

Rockies Player Awards Odds

Name MVP Odds Cy Young Odds ROY Odds 2023 Stats C.J. Cron +10000 - - .245/.280/.480 6 HR 16 RBI Kris Bryant +15000 - - .301/.374/.427 3 HR 8 RBI Charlie Blackmon +20000 - - .276/.385/.408 2 HR 8 RBI Ryan McMahon +25000 - - .223/.302/.417 4 HR 14 RBI Ezequiel Tovar +25000 - +5000 .217/.265/.337 1 HR 9 RBI Kyle Freeland - +15000 - 2-3 4.32 ERA 5.7 K/9 German Márquez - +20000 - 2-2 4.95 ERA 7.7 K/9

Rockies' Top Players

Charlie Blackmon has been the team's top producer this year, registering a .276/.385/.408 triple slash with seven doubles, two home runs, 13 walks and eight RBI.

So far this year, Elias Diaz has posted a .885 OPS, hitting .330/.385/.500 with six doubles, three home runs, seven walks and 13 RBI.

At the plate, C.J. Cron has produced a .761 OPS, hitting .245/.280/.480 with six doubles, six home runs, five walks and 13 RBI.

Kris Bryant has batted .301/.374/.427 this season with four doubles, three home runs, 10 walks and eight RBI.

