Alan Trejo Player Prop Bets: Rockies vs. Brewers - May 2
Published: May. 2, 2023 at 2:26 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Tuesday, Alan Trejo (.182 batting average in his past 10 games, with a double, two walks and three RBI) and the Colorado Rockies face the Milwaukee Brewers, whose starting pitcher will be Freddy Peralta. First pitch is at 8:40 PM ET.
In his previous game, he went 1-for-3 with an RBI against the Diamondbacks.
Alan Trejo Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers
- Game Day: Tuesday, May 2, 2023
- Game Time: 8:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Coors Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Brewers Starter: Freddy Peralta
- TV Channel: SportsNet RM
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)
Looking to place a prop bet on Alan Trejo? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
Alan Trejo At The Plate
- Trejo is hitting .214 with three doubles and two walks.
- In nine of 22 games this season (40.9%), Trejo has reached base safely via hit, and that includes multiple hits twice.
- In 22 games played this season, he has not homered.
- Trejo has driven in a run in four games this season (18.2%), including one multiple-RBI game.
- He has scored a run in three of 22 games so far this season.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Alan Trejo Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|9
|GP
|13
|3 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|6 (46.2%)
|1 (11.1%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|1 (7.7%)
|1 (11.1%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|2 (15.4%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|2 (22.2%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|2 (15.4%)
Brewers Pitching Rankings
- The Brewers pitching staff ranks 27th in the league with a collective 7.7 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Brewers have a 3.33 team ERA that ranks third across all league pitching staffs.
- Brewers pitchers combine to surrender 30 total home runs at a clip of 1.1 per game (to rank 11th in baseball).
- Peralta makes the start for the Brewers, his sixth of the season. He is 3-2 with a 3.14 ERA and 31 strikeouts in 28 2/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander last pitched on Wednesday against the Detroit Tigers, when he tossed six innings, allowing no earned runs while giving up four hits.
- Among pitchers who qualify in MLB play this season, the 26-year-old ranks 29th in ERA (3.14), 29th in WHIP (1.151), and 21st in K/9 (9.7).
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.