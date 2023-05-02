Anthony Davis and the rest of the Los Angeles Lakers match up versus the Golden State Warriors in the NBA Playoffs on Tuesday, at 10:00 PM ET.

In his previous game, a 125-85 win against the Grizzlies, Davis totaled 16 points, 14 rebounds and five blocks.

Below, we look at Davis' stats and trends to help you pick out the top prop bets.

Anthony Davis Prop Bets vs. the Warriors

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 25.5 25.9 19.3 Rebounds 13.5 12.5 14.1 Assists 2.5 2.6 2.8 PRA 41.5 41 36.2 PR 39.5 38.4 33.4 3PM 0.5 0.3 0.3



Lakers vs Warriors Additional Info

Anthony Davis Insights vs. the Warriors

This season, Anthony Davis has made 9.7 shots per game, which accounts for 15.4% of his team's total makes.

The Lakers average the second-most possessions per game with 104.8. His opponents, the Warriors, have one of the fastest tempos, ranking fourth with 104.8 possessions per contest.

Defensively, the Warriors are ranked 21st in the league, conceding 117.1 points per contest.

Conceding 43.3 rebounds per contest, the Warriors are the 15th-ranked squad in the NBA.

Looking at assists, the Warriors have conceded 25.7 per contest, 15th in the NBA.

The Warriors concede 12.9 made 3-pointers per contest, 23rd-ranked in the league.

Anthony Davis vs. the Warriors

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 3/5/2023 38 39 8 6 1 2 0 2/23/2023 26 12 12 1 0 2 0 2/11/2023 36 13 16 1 0 3 0 10/18/2022 36 27 6 0 0 1 4

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.