Elias Diaz -- with an on-base percentage of .325 in his past 10 games, 55 points lower than his season-long percentage -- will be in action for the Colorado Rockies against the Milwaukee Brewers, with Freddy Peralta on the mound, on May 2 at 8:40 PM ET.

He racked up two hits (going 2-for-5 with a double) in his last game against the Diamondbacks.

Elias Díaz Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers

  • Game Day: Tuesday, May 2, 2023
  • Game Time: 8:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: Coors Field
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Brewers Starter: Freddy Peralta
  • TV Channel: SportsNet RM
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)

Elias Díaz At The Plate

  • Diaz is batting .321 with six doubles, two home runs and seven walks.
  • Among qualified hitters in MLB play, he ranks ninth in batting average, 32nd in on-base percentage, and 60th in slugging.
  • Diaz has recorded a hit in 19 of 26 games this year (73.1%), including seven multi-hit games (26.9%).
  • In 26 games played this year, he has hit a homer in two of them.
  • Diaz has had at least one RBI in 30.8% of his games this year (eight of 26), with two or more RBI three times (11.5%).
  • In eight games this season (30.8%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Elias Díaz Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
12 GP 14
10 (83.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 9 (64.3%)
4 (33.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (21.4%)
6 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (14.3%)
2 (16.7%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
5 (41.7%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (21.4%)

Brewers Pitching Rankings

  • The 7.7 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Brewers pitching staff ranks 27th in the league.
  • The Brewers' 3.33 team ERA ranks third among all league pitching staffs.
  • Brewers pitchers combine to give up 30 total home runs at a clip of 1.1 per game (to rank 11th in baseball).
  • The Brewers will send Peralta (3-2) to make his sixth start of the season. He is 3-2 with a 3.14 ERA and 31 strikeouts in 28 2/3 innings pitched.
  • In his last outing on Wednesday against the Detroit Tigers, the right-hander went six innings, giving up no earned runs while surrendering four hits.
  • The 26-year-old's 3.14 ERA ranks 29th, 1.151 WHIP ranks 29th, and 9.7 K/9 ranks 21st among qualifying pitchers this season.
