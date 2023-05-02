The Colorado Rockies, including Ezequiel Tovar (batting .235 in his past 10 games, with two doubles, a triple, a walk and four RBI), take on starter Freddy Peralta and the Milwaukee Brewers at Coors Field, Tuesday at 8:40 PM ET.

In his last appearance, he strung together two hits (going 2-for-4 with a double and an RBI) against the Diamondbacks.

Ezequiel Tovar Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers

Game Day: Tuesday, May 2, 2023

Tuesday, May 2, 2023 Game Time: 8:40 PM ET

8:40 PM ET Stadium: Coors Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Brewers Starter: Freddy Peralta

Freddy Peralta TV Channel: SportsNet RM

SportsNet RM Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +950)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +950) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)

Ezequiel Tovar At The Plate

Tovar is hitting .213 with six doubles, a triple and five walks.

Tovar enters this game on a four-game hitting streak. During his last games, he's hitting .294.

Tovar has gotten a hit in 16 of 26 games this season (61.5%), including three multi-hit games (11.5%).

In 26 games played this season, he has not gone deep.

In seven games this year, Tovar has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.

He has scored a run in 10 of 26 games so far this year.

Ezequiel Tovar Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 13 GP 13 10 (76.9%) Games w/1+ Hit 6 (46.2%) 2 (15.4%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (7.7%) 7 (53.8%) Games w/1+ Run 3 (23.1%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 3 (23.1%) Games w/1+ RBI 4 (30.8%)

Brewers Pitching Rankings