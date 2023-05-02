On Tuesday, Randal Grichuk (coming off going 2-for-4 with two doubles) and the Colorado Rockies play the Milwaukee Brewers, whose starting pitcher will be Freddy Peralta. First pitch is at 8:40 PM ET.

He collected two extra-base hits in his last appearance (2-for-4 with two doubles) against the Diamondbacks.

Randal Grichuk Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers

Game Day: Tuesday, May 2, 2023

Tuesday, May 2, 2023 Game Time: 8:40 PM ET

8:40 PM ET Stadium: Coors Field

Coors Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Brewers Starter: Freddy Peralta

Freddy Peralta TV Channel: SportsNet RM

SportsNet RM Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)

Looking to place a prop bet on Randal Grichuk? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Randal Grichuk At The Plate (2022)

Grichuk hit .259 with 21 doubles, three triples, 19 home runs and 24 walks.

Grichuk got a hit in 87 of 141 games a year ago, with multiple hits in 39 of those games.

He went yard in 18 games a year ago (out of 141 opportunities, 12.8%), going deep in 3.5% of his plate appearances.

Grichuk drove in a run in 29.8% of his games last year (42 of 141), with more than one RBI in 19 of those contests (13.5%). He had three or more RBIs in 11 games.

He scored in 47 of 141 games last year (33.3%), including scoring more than once in 8.5% of his games (12 times).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Randal Grichuk Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away 69 GP 66 .307 AVG .205 .338 OBP .257 .513 SLG .326 27 XBH 16 13 HR 6 50 RBI 23 53/12 K/BB 74/12 3 SB 1 Home Away 72 GP 69 53 (73.6%) Games w/1+ Hit 34 (49.3%) 26 (36.1%) Games w/2+ Hits 13 (18.8%) 30 (41.7%) Games w/1+ Run 17 (24.6%) 12 (16.7%) Games w/1+ HR 6 (8.7%) 27 (37.5%) Games w/1+ RBI 15 (21.7%)

Brewers Pitching Rankings (2022)