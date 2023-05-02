Willy Adames and the Milwaukee Brewers take the field against Charlie Blackmon and the Colorado Rockies on Tuesday at 8:40 PM ET, in the first of a three-game series at Coors Field.

Rockies vs. Brewers Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Tuesday, May 2, 2023

Tuesday, May 2, 2023 Time: 8:40 PM ET

8:40 PM ET TV Channel: SportsNet RM

SportsNet RM Location: Denver, Colorado

Denver, Colorado Venue: Coors Field

Rockies Batting & Pitching Performance

The Rockies have hit 22 homers this season, which ranks 25th in the league.

Colorado is 20th in MLB with a slugging percentage of .379 this season.

The Rockies have a team batting average of .249 this season, which ranks 14th among MLB teams.

Colorado ranks 24th in the majors with 115 total runs scored this season.

The Rockies have an on-base percentage of .308 this season, which ranks 24th in the league.

The Rockies rank 18th in MLB in strikeouts per game with an average of nine whiffs per contest.

Colorado strikes out eight batters per nine innings as a pitching staff, 25th in MLB.

Colorado has pitched to a 5.33 ERA this season, which ranks 27th in baseball.

Rockies pitchers have a 1.480 WHIP this season, fourth-worst in the majors.

Rockies Probable Starting Pitcher

The Rockies will hand the ball to Ryan Feltner (2-2) for his sixth start of the season.

The right-hander's last start was on Tuesday, when he tossed six innings while giving up no earned runs on five hits in a matchup with the Cleveland Guardians.

He has earned a quality start one time in five starts this season.

Feltner has two starts in a row of five innings or more.

Rockies Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Rockies Starter Opponent Starter 4/25/2023 Guardians W 5-1 Away Ryan Feltner Peyton Battenfield 4/26/2023 Guardians L 4-1 Away German Márquez Tanner Bibee 4/28/2023 Diamondbacks L 9-1 Home Kyle Freeland Merrill Kelly 4/29/2023 Diamondbacks L 11-4 Home Noah Davis Tommy Henry 4/30/2023 Diamondbacks W 12-4 Home Austin Gomber Ryne Nelson 5/2/2023 Brewers - Home Ryan Feltner Freddy Peralta 5/3/2023 Brewers - Home Kyle Freeland Eric Lauer 5/4/2023 Brewers - Home Noah Davis Wade Miley 5/5/2023 Mets - Away Austin Gomber Kodai Senga 5/6/2023 Mets - Away - Tylor Megill 5/7/2023 Mets - Away Ryan Feltner Joey Lucchesi

