Ryan McMahon Player Prop Bets: Rockies vs. Brewers - May 2
Published: May. 2, 2023 at 2:25 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Tuesday, Ryan McMahon (.250 batting average in his past 10 games, with three doubles, a home run, four walks and six RBI) and the Colorado Rockies play the Milwaukee Brewers, whose starting pitcher will be Freddy Peralta. First pitch is at 8:40 PM ET.
In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-5 with an RBI) against the Diamondbacks.
Ryan McMahon Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers
- Game Day: Tuesday, May 2, 2023
- Game Time: 8:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Coors Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Brewers Starter: Freddy Peralta
- TV Channel: SportsNet RM
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)
Ryan McMahon At The Plate
- McMahon has eight doubles, four home runs and 11 walks while batting .230.
- McMahon has had a hit in 18 of 28 games this season (64.3%), including multiple hits four times (14.3%).
- Looking at the 28 games he has played this season, he's went deep in four of them (14.3%), and in 3.6% of his trips to the dish.
- In 10 games this season (35.7%), McMahon has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- In 11 of 28 games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.
Ryan McMahon Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|13
|GP
|15
|10 (76.9%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|8 (53.3%)
|4 (30.8%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|0 (0.0%)
|5 (38.5%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|6 (40.0%)
|2 (15.4%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|2 (13.3%)
|7 (53.8%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|3 (20.0%)
Brewers Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Brewers has a collective 7.7 K/9, the fourth-worst in MLB.
- The Brewers have the third-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (3.33).
- The Brewers rank 11th in baseball in home runs surrendered (30 total, 1.1 per game).
- Peralta gets the start for the Brewers, his sixth of the season. He is 3-2 with a 3.14 ERA and 31 strikeouts in 28 2/3 innings pitched.
- The righty last pitched on Wednesday against the Detroit Tigers, when he threw six innings, allowing no earned runs while giving up four hits.
- This season, the 26-year-old ranks 29th in ERA (3.14), 29th in WHIP (1.151), and 21st in K/9 (9.7) among qualifying pitchers.
