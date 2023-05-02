Stars vs. Kraken: Betting Trends, Odds, Advanced Stats - NHL Playoffs Second Round Game 1
Published: May. 2, 2023 at 8:46 AM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Tuesday will see the Dallas Stars and Seattle Kraken face off in Game 1 of the NHL Playoffs Second Round at American Airlines Center, starting at 9:30 PM ET on ESPN, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS. Bookmakers favor the Stars in this matchup, with -175 odds on the moneyline against the Kraken (+150).
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle. Click here to sign up!
Stars vs. Kraken Game Info
- When: Tuesday, May 2, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN, CBC, SportsNet, and TVAS
- Where: American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Stars (-175)
|Kraken (+150)
|-
Don't stay in the penalty box, sign up for DraftKings today
Stars Betting Insights
- The Stars have won 40 of their 62 games when favored on the moneyline this season (64.5%).
- In games it has played as a moneyline favorite with odds of -175 or shorter, Dallas has gone 21-7 (winning 75.0%).
- The Stars have an implied moneyline win probability of 63.6% in this game.
Kraken Betting Insights
- The Kraken have been listed as an underdog 49 times this season, and won 22, or 44.9%, of those games.
- Seattle has entered 17 games this season as the underdog by +150 or more and is 10-7 in those contests.
- The moneyline in this outing implies a 40.0% chance of victory for the Kraken.
Stars vs Kraken Additional Info
Stars vs. Kraken Rankings
|Stars Total (Rank)
|Kraken Total (Rank)
|281 (7th)
|Goals
|289 (4th)
|215 (3rd)
|Goals Allowed
|252 (14th)
|64 (5th)
|Power Play Goals
|48 (21st)
|40 (3rd)
|Shorthanded Goals Allowed
|55 (18th)
Put your picks to the test and bet on this game with DraftKings.
Stars Advanced Stats
- Dallas' past 10 games have not hit the over once.
- In their past 10 games, the Stars' goals per game average is 0.5 higher than their season-long average.
- The Stars' 281 goals this season make them the seventh-best scoring team in the league.
- On defense, the Stars are one of the best squads in league action, giving up 215 goals to rank third.
- The team has the league's fourth-best goal differential at +66 this season.
Kraken Advanced Stats
- Seattle has gone over the total on one occasion in its past 10 games.
- During their last 10 games, the Kraken and their opponents are scoring 3.3 fewer goals per game than their season-long game scoring average, 9.4.
- The Kraken have scored the fourth-most goals (289 goals, 3.5 per game) in the NHL.
- The Kraken have conceded 252 total goals (3.1 per game) to rank 14th.
- Their 10th-best goal differential is +37.
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.