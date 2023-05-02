Stephen Curry will hope to make a difference for the Golden State Warriors at 10:00 PM on Tuesday against the Los Angeles Lakers in the 2023 NBA Playoffs.

Last time out, which was on April 30, Curry posted 50 points, eight rebounds and six assists in a 120-100 win versus the Kings.

With prop bets available for Curry, let's look at some stats and trends to assist you in making good predictions.

Stephen Curry Prop Bets vs. the Lakers

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 31.5 29.4 32.1 Rebounds 5.5 6.1 5.1 Assists 5.5 6.3 5.3 PRA 43.5 41.8 42.5 PR 37.5 35.5 37.2 3PM 4.5 4.9 4.8



Stephen Curry Insights vs. the Lakers

This season, he's put up 15.3% of the Warriors' attempted field goals, as he's averaging 20.2 per contest.

Curry is averaging 11.4 three-point field goal attempts per game this season, which is 18.1% of his team's attempts from beyond the arc.

Curry's opponents, the Lakers, have one of the NBA's fastest tempos, ranking second with 104.8 possessions per game, while his Warriors average the fourth-most possessions per game with 104.8.

The Lakers allow 116.6 points per contest, 20th-ranked in the NBA.

On the glass, the Lakers have conceded 44.9 rebounds per game, which puts them 25th in the NBA.

The Lakers are the 15th-ranked team in the league, giving up 25.7 assists per contest.

Giving up 12.5 made 3-pointers per game, the Lakers are the 18th-ranked team in the NBA.

Stephen Curry vs. the Lakers

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 3/5/2023 32 27 2 6 5 0 1 10/18/2022 33 33 6 7 4 1 4

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.