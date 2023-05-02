How to Watch the Warriors vs. Lakers: Streaming & TV Channel Info for Western Conference Semifinals Game 1
Published: May. 2, 2023 at 3:32 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
In Game 1 of the second round of the NBA Playoffs, the Golden State Warriors and the Los Angeles Lakers meet.
Warriors vs. Lakers Game Info
- When: Tuesday, May 2, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET
- Where: Chase Center in San Francisco, California
- TV: TNT
Warriors vs Lakers Additional Info
Warriors Stats Insights
- This season, the Warriors have a 47.9% shooting percentage from the field, which is one% higher than the 46.9% of shots the Lakers' opponents have knocked down.
- In games Golden State shoots better than 46.9% from the field, it is 35-14 overall.
- The Warriors are the eighth-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Lakers sit at sixth.
- The 118.9 points per game the Warriors average are only 2.3 more points than the Lakers allow (116.6).
- Golden State is 35-15 when scoring more than 116.6 points.
Lakers Stats Insights
- The Lakers are shooting 48.2% from the field, 1.3% higher than the 46.9% the Warriors' opponents have shot this season.
- Los Angeles is 33-18 when it shoots better than 46.9% from the field.
- The Lakers are the sixth-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Warriors sit at 14th.
- The Lakers put up an average of 117.2 points per game, just 0.1 more points than the 117.1 the Warriors allow.
- Los Angeles has put together a 32-8 record in games it scores more than 117.1 points.
Warriors Home & Away Comparison
- The Warriors are putting up 119.7 points per game this season at home, which is 1.5 more points than they're averaging on the road (118.2).
- Golden State allows 111.7 points per game at home this year, compared to 122.5 when playing on the road.
- In home games, the Warriors are making 0.9 more treys per game (17.1) than in away games (16.2). They also sport a higher three-point percentage at home (39.1%) compared to on the road (37.9%).
Lakers Home & Away Comparison
- In 2022-23 the Lakers are averaging fewer points at home (117 per game) than on the road (117.3). But they also are conceding fewer points at home (113.8) than away (119.4).
- Los Angeles is giving up fewer points at home (113.8 per game) than on the road (119.4).
- The Lakers collect 0.8 more assists per game at home (25.7) than on the road (24.9).
Warriors Injuries
|Name
|Game Status
|Injury
|Andre Iguodala
|Out
|Wrist
|Patrick Baldwin Jr.
|Questionable
|Toe
|Ryan Rollins
|Out For Season
|Foot
Lakers Injuries
|Name
|Game Status
|Injury
|Anthony Davis
|Questionable
|Foot
|Mohamed Bamba
|Questionable
|Ankle
|LeBron James
|Questionable
|Foot
