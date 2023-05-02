In Game 1 of the second round of the NBA Playoffs, the Golden State Warriors and the Los Angeles Lakers meet.

Warriors vs. Lakers Game Info

Warriors vs Lakers Additional Info

Warriors Stats Insights

  • This season, the Warriors have a 47.9% shooting percentage from the field, which is one% higher than the 46.9% of shots the Lakers' opponents have knocked down.
  • In games Golden State shoots better than 46.9% from the field, it is 35-14 overall.
  • The Warriors are the eighth-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Lakers sit at sixth.
  • The 118.9 points per game the Warriors average are only 2.3 more points than the Lakers allow (116.6).
  • Golden State is 35-15 when scoring more than 116.6 points.

Lakers Stats Insights

  • The Lakers are shooting 48.2% from the field, 1.3% higher than the 46.9% the Warriors' opponents have shot this season.
  • Los Angeles is 33-18 when it shoots better than 46.9% from the field.
  • The Lakers are the sixth-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Warriors sit at 14th.
  • The Lakers put up an average of 117.2 points per game, just 0.1 more points than the 117.1 the Warriors allow.
  • Los Angeles has put together a 32-8 record in games it scores more than 117.1 points.

Warriors Home & Away Comparison

  • The Warriors are putting up 119.7 points per game this season at home, which is 1.5 more points than they're averaging on the road (118.2).
  • Golden State allows 111.7 points per game at home this year, compared to 122.5 when playing on the road.
  • In home games, the Warriors are making 0.9 more treys per game (17.1) than in away games (16.2). They also sport a higher three-point percentage at home (39.1%) compared to on the road (37.9%).

Lakers Home & Away Comparison

  • In 2022-23 the Lakers are averaging fewer points at home (117 per game) than on the road (117.3). But they also are conceding fewer points at home (113.8) than away (119.4).
  • Los Angeles is giving up fewer points at home (113.8 per game) than on the road (119.4).
  • The Lakers collect 0.8 more assists per game at home (25.7) than on the road (24.9).

Warriors Injuries

Name Game Status Injury
Andre Iguodala Out Wrist
Patrick Baldwin Jr. Questionable Toe
Ryan Rollins Out For Season Foot

Lakers Injuries

Name Game Status Injury
Anthony Davis Questionable Foot
Mohamed Bamba Questionable Ankle
LeBron James Questionable Foot

