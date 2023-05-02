Top Player Prop Bets for Warriors vs. Lakers Western Conference Semifinals Game 1 on May 2, 2023
Player prop bet options for Stephen Curry, Anthony Davis and others are available when the Golden State Warriors host the Los Angeles Lakers at Chase Center on Tuesday at 10:00 PM ET.
Warriors vs. Lakers Game Info
- Date: Tuesday, May 2, 2023
- Time: 10:00 PM ET
- How to Watch on TV: TNT
- Location: San Francisco, California
- Venue: Chase Center
NBA Props Today: Golden State Warriors
Stephen Curry Props
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|3PM
|31.5 (-125)
|5.5 (-120)
|5.5 (-149)
|4.5 (-161)
- Curry's 29.4 points per game average is 2.1 less than Tuesday's over/under.
- Curry's per-game rebound average of 6.1 is 0.6 more than his prop bet over/under in Tuesday's game (5.5).
- Curry's season-long assist average -- 6.3 per game -- is 0.8 higher than Tuesday's assist over/under (5.5).
- Curry has averaged 4.9 made three-pointers per game, 0.4 more than his over/under in Tuesday's game (4.5).
Jordan Poole Props
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|3PM
|12.5 (-105)
|2.5 (+130)
|2.5 (-105)
|1.5 (-128)
- The 12.5-point over/under set for Jordan Poole on Tuesday is 7.9 less than his season scoring average (20.4).
- His per-game rebounding average of 2.7 is 0.2 higher than his prop bet on Tuesday (2.5).
- Poole averages 4.5 assists, 2.0 more than Tuesday's prop bet (2.5).
- His 2.6 made three-pointers average is 1.1 higher than his over/under on Tuesday.
Klay Thompson Props
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|3PM
|23.5 (-110)
|4.5 (+125)
|2.5 (+145)
|4.5 (+105)
- The 21.9 points Klay Thompson scores per game are 1.6 less than his over/under on Tuesday.
- Thompson averages 0.4 fewer rebounds than his over/under on Tuesday (which is 4.5).
- Thompson's assist average -- 2.4 -- is 0.1 lower than Tuesday's prop bet (2.5).
- Thompson has connected on 4.4 three-pointers per game, which is less than his over/under in Tuesday's game (4.5).
NBA Props Today: Los Angeles Lakers
Anthony Davis Props
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|3PM
|25.5 (-110)
|13.5 (-133)
|2.5 (+120)
|0.5 (+180)
- Davis is averaging 25.9 points in the 2022-23 season, 0.4 more than Tuesday's over/under.
- Davis' rebounding average -- 12.5 -- is 1.0 lower than his over/under on Tuesday.
- Davis averages 2.6 assists, 0.1 more than his over/under for Tuesday.
- Davis averages 0.3 made three-pointers, which is less than his over/under on Tuesday (0.5).
LeBron James Props
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|3PM
|26.5 (-115)
|9.5 (-118)
|5.5 (-120)
|2.5 (+105)
- LeBron James has scored 28.9 points per game in the 2022-23 season, 2.4 points more than Tuesday's points prop total.
- James' per-game rebound average -- 8.3 -- is 1.2 fewer than his prop bet over/under in Tuesday's game (9.5).
- James' year-long assist average -- 6.8 per game -- is 1.3 higher than Tuesday's assist prop bet total (5.5).
- James has averaged 2.2 made three-pointers per game, 0.3 less than his over/under in Tuesday's game (2.5).
