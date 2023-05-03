Wednesday, Alan Trejo and the Colorado Rockies play the Milwaukee Brewers and Eric Lauer, with the first pitch at 8:40 PM ET.

He returns to action for the first time since May 3, when he went 1-for-3 with an RBI against the Diamondbacks.

Alan Trejo Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers

  • Game Day: Wednesday, May 3, 2023
  • Game Time: 8:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: Coors Field
  • Brewers Starter: Eric Lauer
  • TV Channel: SportsNet RM
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)

Alan Trejo At The Plate

  • Trejo is hitting .214 with three doubles and two walks.
  • In nine of 22 games this year (40.9%), Trejo has reached via hit, and that includes multiple hits twice.
  • In 22 games played this year, he has not homered.
  • Trejo has driven in a run in four games this season (18.2%), including one multiple-RBI game.
  • He has scored in three games this year (13.6%), but has had no multi-run games.

Alan Trejo Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
9 GP 13
3 (33.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 6 (46.2%)
1 (11.1%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (7.7%)
1 (11.1%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (15.4%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
2 (22.2%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (15.4%)

Brewers Pitching Rankings

  • The Brewers pitching staff is 25th in MLB with a collective 7.9 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Brewers have a 3.34 team ERA that ranks third among all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Brewers pitchers combine to rank 12th in baseball in home runs given up (32 total, 1.1 per game).
  • The Brewers are sending Lauer (3-2) out to make his sixth start of the season. He is 3-2 with a 5.19 ERA and 23 strikeouts in 26 2/3 innings pitched.
  • His last appearance came on Tuesday, April 25 against the Detroit Tigers, when the lefty went three innings, surrendering four earned runs while allowing eight hits.
  • The 27-year-old has put up an ERA of 5.19, with 8 strikeouts per nine innings, in five games this season. Opponents are batting .287 against him.
