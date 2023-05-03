Kris Bryant -- with a slugging percentage of .273 in his past 10 games, including zero homers) -- will be in action for the Colorado Rockies versus the Milwaukee Brewers, with Eric Lauer on the hill, on May 3 at 8:40 PM ET.

He had a one-hit performance in his previous game (1-for-2) against the Brewers.

Kris Bryant Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers

SportsNet RM Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +160)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +160) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +300)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +300) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +105)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +105) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -154)

Kris Bryant At The Plate

Bryant leads Colorado in slugging percentage (.427) thanks to seven extra-base hits.

Among qualified hitters in baseball, he ranks 28th in batting average, 41st in on-base percentage, and 83rd in slugging.

Bryant has reached base via a hit in 21 games this season (of 27 played), and had multiple hits in eight of those games.

In 11.1% of his games this year, he has gone deep, and 2.6% of his trips to the plate.

Bryant has had an RBI in eight games this season.

He has scored at least once 10 times this year (37.0%), including one multi-run game.

Kris Bryant Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 12 GP 15 9 (75.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 12 (80.0%) 3 (25.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 5 (33.3%) 4 (33.3%) Games w/1+ Run 6 (40.0%) 2 (16.7%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (6.7%) 4 (33.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 4 (26.7%)

