Wednesday's game that pits the Milwaukee Brewers (18-11) versus the Colorado Rockies (10-20) at Coors Field has a good chance to be a close matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 6-5 in favor of the Brewers. First pitch is at 8:40 PM ET on May 3.

The Brewers will give the ball to Eric Lauer (3-2, 5.19 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 4 on the season, and the Rockies will turn to Kyle Freeland (2-3, 4.32 ERA).

Rockies vs. Brewers Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, May 3, 2023 at 8:40 PM ET

Coors Field in Denver, Colorado How to Watch on TV: SportsNet RM

Rockies vs. Brewers Score Prediction

Our prediction for this game is Brewers 6, Rockies 5.

Total Prediction for Rockies vs. Brewers

Total Prediction: Under 12 runs

Discover More About This Game

Rockies Performance Insights

In nine games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Rockies have a record of 4-5.

When it comes to the over/under, Colorado and its opponents are 3-7-0 in its last 10 games.

The Rockies have compiled a 1-1-0 record against the runline over their previous 10 matchups (bookmakers set runlines in two of those games).

The Rockies have won in eight, or 34.8%, of the 23 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

This season, Colorado has come away with a win eight times in 23 chances when named as an underdog of at least +100 or worse on the moneyline.

The Rockies have an implied victory probability of 50% according to the moneyline set by oddsmakers for this matchup.

The offense for Colorado is the No. 24 offense in MLB, scoring 3.9 runs per game (118 total runs).

Rockies pitchers have a combined ERA of 5.21 ERA this year, which ranks 27th in MLB.

