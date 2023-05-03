Rowdy Tellez and the Milwaukee Brewers play Charlie Blackmon and the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field on Wednesday. First pitch is at 8:40 PM ET.

Sign up for Fubo to watch this game and make sure you don't miss any of the action all year long!

Bet with the King of Sportsbooks! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Rockies vs. Brewers Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Wednesday, May 3, 2023

Wednesday, May 3, 2023 Time: 8:40 PM ET

8:40 PM ET TV Channel: SportsNet RM

SportsNet RM Location: Denver, Colorado

Denver, Colorado Venue: Coors Field

Coors Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!

Discover More About This Game

Rockies Batting & Pitching Performance

The Rockies rank 25th in Major League Baseball with 24 home runs.

Colorado ranks 19th in the majors with a .385 team slugging percentage.

The Rockies rank 13th in MLB with a .250 team batting average.

Colorado has scored 118 runs (3.9 per game) this season, which ranks 24th in MLB.

The Rockies have an on-base percentage of .310 this season, which ranks 21st in the league.

The Rockies rank 20th in MLB in strikeouts per game with an average of 9.1 whiffs per contest.

Colorado strikes out 7.9 batters per nine innings as a pitching staff, 25th in MLB.

Colorado pitchers have a combined ERA of 5.21 ERA this year, which ranks 27th in MLB.

The Rockies have a combined 1.463 WHIP as a pitching staff, fourth-highest in MLB.

Rockies Probable Starting Pitcher

The Rockies' Kyle Freeland (2-3) will make his seventh start of the season.

The left-hander gave up three earned runs and allowed five hits in six innings pitched against the Arizona Diamondbacks on Saturday.

In six starts this season, he's earned four quality starts.

Freeland has pitched five or more innings in two straight games and will look to extend that streak.

Rockies Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Rockies Starter Opponent Starter 4/26/2023 Guardians L 4-1 Away German Márquez Tanner Bibee 4/28/2023 Diamondbacks L 9-1 Home Kyle Freeland Merrill Kelly 4/29/2023 Diamondbacks L 11-4 Home Noah Davis Tommy Henry 4/30/2023 Diamondbacks W 12-4 Home Austin Gomber Ryne Nelson 5/2/2023 Brewers W 3-2 Home Ryan Feltner Freddy Peralta 5/3/2023 Brewers - Home Kyle Freeland Eric Lauer 5/4/2023 Brewers - Home Connor Seabold Wade Miley 5/5/2023 Mets - Away Antonio Senzatela Kodai Senga 5/6/2023 Mets - Away - Tylor Megill 5/7/2023 Mets - Away Ryan Feltner Joey Lucchesi 5/8/2023 Pirates - Away Kyle Freeland Mitch Keller

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.