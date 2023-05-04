After going 1-for-2 with a double in his last game, C.J. Cron and the Colorado Rockies take on the Milwaukee Brewers (who will start Wade Miley) at 3:10 PM ET on Thursday.

He had a one-hit showing in his last game (1-for-2) against the Brewers.

C.J. Cron Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers

Game Day: Thursday, May 4, 2023

Thursday, May 4, 2023 Game Time: 3:10 PM ET

3:10 PM ET Stadium: Coors Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Brewers Starter: Wade Miley

Wade Miley TV Channel: SportsNet RM

SportsNet RM Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +175)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +175) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +333)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +333) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +105)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +105) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -120)

C.J. Cron At The Plate

Cron is hitting .250 with seven doubles, six home runs and seven walks.

Among the qualified hitters in MLB, he ranks 93rd in batting average, 140th in on-base percentage, and 50th in slugging.

Cron is batting .389 with one homer during his last games and is on a five-game hitting streak.

Cron has picked up a hit in 63.0% of his 27 games this year, with at least two hits in 22.2% of them.

He has hit a long ball in 18.5% of his games this year, and 5.4% of his trips to the plate.

Cron has driven home a run in seven games this season (25.9%), including more than one RBI in 14.8% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on two occasions..

In 40.7% of his games this season, he has scored at least once. And he's had four games with multiple runs (14.8%).

C.J. Cron Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 12 GP 15 10 (83.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 7 (46.7%) 1 (8.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 5 (33.3%) 5 (41.7%) Games w/1+ Run 6 (40.0%) 2 (16.7%) Games w/1+ HR 3 (20.0%) 4 (33.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (20.0%)

Brewers Pitching Rankings