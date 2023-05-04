Kris Bryant -- with a slugging percentage of .361 in his past 10 games, including no homers) -- will be in action for the Colorado Rockies against the Milwaukee Brewers, with Wade Miley on the mound, on May 4 at 3:10 PM ET.

He hit a home run while going 1-for-4 in his last game against the Brewers.

Kris Bryant Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers

Game Day: Thursday, May 4, 2023

Thursday, May 4, 2023 Game Time: 3:10 PM ET

3:10 PM ET Stadium: Coors Field

Brewers Starter: Wade Miley

TV Channel: SportsNet RM

SportsNet RM Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +135)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +135) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +115)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +115) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -139)

Kris Bryant At The Plate

Bryant leads Colorado in slugging percentage (.449) thanks to eight extra-base hits.

Among the qualified batters in baseball, his batting average ranks 28th, his on-base percentage ranks 43rd, and he is 63rd in the league in slugging.

In 78.6% of his 28 games this season, Bryant has picked up at least one hit. He's also had eight multi-hit games.

He has gone deep in 14.3% of his games in 2023, and 3.4% of his trips to the plate.

In nine games this year, Bryant has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.

In 11 games this season (39.3%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Kris Bryant Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 13 GP 15 10 (76.9%) Games w/1+ Hit 12 (80.0%) 3 (23.1%) Games w/2+ Hits 5 (33.3%) 5 (38.5%) Games w/1+ Run 6 (40.0%) 3 (23.1%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (6.7%) 5 (38.5%) Games w/1+ RBI 4 (26.7%)

