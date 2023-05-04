Charlie Blackmon and the Colorado Rockies (11-20), who are going for a series sweep, will host the Milwaukee Brewers (18-12) at Coors Field on Thursday, May 4. The first pitch will be thrown at 3:10 PM ET.

The Brewers are -145 moneyline favorites for this matchup against the Rockies (+120). The total is 12 runs for this game (with -110 odds on the over and -110 odds on the under).

Rockies vs. Brewers Time and TV Channel

Date: Thursday, May 4, 2023

Thursday, May 4, 2023 Time: 3:10 PM ET

3:10 PM ET TV: SportsNet RM

SportsNet RM Location: Denver, Colorado

Denver, Colorado Venue: Coors Field

Coors Field Probable Pitchers: Wade Miley - MIL (3-1, 1.86 ERA) vs Connor Seabold - COL (0-0, 5.27 ERA)

Rockies vs. Brewers Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Check out the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup on multiple sportsbooks.

Rockies vs. Brewers Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Brewers have been favored 19 times and won 11, or 57.9%, of those games.

When they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -145 or shorter, the Brewers have a 5-6 record (winning 45.5% of their games).

The implied probability of a win from Milwaukee, based on the moneyline, is 59.2%.

The Brewers went 4-6 across the 10 games they were a moneyline favorite in their last 10 matchups.

Over its last 10 matchups -- all had a set run total -- Milwaukee and its opponents combined to hit the over on the total three times.

The Rockies have come away with nine wins in the 24 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

The Rockies have a win-loss record of 6-13 when favored by +120 or worse by bookmakers this year.

The Rockies have played as underdogs in nine of their past 10 games and have gone 5-4 in those contests.

Colorado and its opponents have combined to hit the over three times in the last 10 games with a total.

Rockies Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL West Rank Win World Series +100000 28th 5th Win NL West +50000 - 5th

