The Denver Nuggets, Aaron Gordon included, square off versus the Phoenix Suns at 10:00 PM ET on Friday in the 2023 NBA Playoffs.

Gordon, in his last time out, had 16 points and two steals in a 97-87 win over the Suns.

Now let's dig into Gordon's available prop bets, with a particular eye on stats and trends to help you make good picks.

Aaron Gordon Prop Bets vs. the Suns

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 14.5 16.3 14.7 Rebounds 5.5 6.6 6.5 Assists -- 3.0 2.3 PRA 23.5 25.9 23.5 PR 21.5 22.9 21.2 3PM 0.5 0.9 0.9



Nuggets vs Suns Additional Info

Aaron Gordon Insights vs. the Suns

This season, Aaron Gordon has made 6.3 shots from the floor per game, which accounts for 12.0% of his team's total makes.

Gordon is averaging 2.5 three-point field goal attempts per game this season, which is 6.8% of his team's shots from beyond the arc.

Gordon's Nuggets average 99.5 possessions per game, which ranks 27th among NBA teams, while the Suns have a middling offense in terms of tempo, ranking 19th with 101.4 possessions per contest.

The Suns are the sixth-best defensive team in the NBA, conceding 111.6 points per contest.

On the glass, the Suns are 11th in the league, conceding 42.9 rebounds per contest.

The Suns give up 23.4 assists per game, third-ranked in the league.

The Suns are the third-ranked squad in the NBA at allowing threes, giving up 11.4 made 3-pointers per game.

Aaron Gordon vs. the Suns

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 5/1/2023 39 16 1 1 1 1 2 4/29/2023 39 23 6 0 3 0 1 3/31/2023 36 26 8 6 2 1 2 1/11/2023 24 12 0 2 0 1 1 12/25/2022 41 28 13 2 1 1 1

