Michael Porter Jr. and his Denver Nuggets teammates hit the court versus the Phoenix Suns in the 2023 NBA Playoffs, at 10:00 PM ET on Friday.

Last time out, which was on May 1, Porter put up five points in a 97-87 win versus the Suns.

If you'd like to make predictions on Porter's performance, we dive into his available prop bets, using stats and trends, below.

Michael Porter Jr. Prop Bets vs. the Suns

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 13.5 17.4 16.5 Rebounds 4.5 5.5 7.0 Assists -- 1.0 1.2 PRA 19.5 23.9 24.7 PR 18.5 22.9 23.5 3PM 2.5 3.0 2.8



Nuggets vs Suns Additional Info

Michael Porter Jr. Insights vs. the Suns

Porter has taken 13.2 shots per game this season and made 6.4 per game, which account for 11.5% and 11.1%, respectively, of his team's total.

He's connected on 3.0 threes per game, or 19.4% of his team's makes from beyond the arc this season.

The Nuggets rank 27th in possessions per game with 99.5. His opponents, the Suns, have a middling offensive tempo, ranking 19th with 101.4 possessions per contest.

Giving up 111.6 points per game, the Suns are the sixth-ranked team in the league defensively.

The Suns concede 42.9 rebounds per contest, ranking 11th in the league.

The Suns are the third-ranked team in the league, conceding 23.4 assists per game.

Looking at 3-pointers, the Suns have allowed 11.4 makes per game, third in the league.

Michael Porter Jr. vs. the Suns

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 5/1/2023 23 5 4 1 0 1 0 4/29/2023 31 11 3 2 1 0 2 1/11/2023 23 11 3 1 2 0 0 12/25/2022 35 7 8 0 0 1 1

