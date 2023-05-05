Nuggets vs. Suns Prediction & Picks: Line, Spread, Over/Under - Western Conference Semifinals Game 3
Published: May. 5, 2023 at 3:54 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
The Phoenix Suns are 4-point favorites heading into Game 3 of the second round of the NBA Playoffs against the Denver Nuggets at Footprint Center on Friday, starting at 10:00 PM ET on ESPN. The Nuggets lead the series 2-0.
Nuggets vs. Suns Game Info & Odds
- Date: Friday, May 5, 2023
- Time: 10:00 PM ET
- How to Watch on TV: ESPN
- Location: Phoenix, Arizona
- Location: Phoenix, Arizona
- Venue: Footprint Center
Nuggets vs. Suns Score Prediction
- Prediction: Suns 114 - Nuggets 113
Nuggets vs Suns Additional Info







Spread & Total Prediction for Nuggets vs. Suns
- Pick ATS: Nuggets (+ 4)
- Pick OU:
Over (225)
- The Nuggets' .537 ATS win percentage (44-36-2 ATS Record) is higher than the Suns' .500 mark (41-38-3 ATS Record) in 2022-23.
- Denver covers the spread when it is a 4-point underdog or more 70% of the time. That's more often than Phoenix covers as a favorite of 4 or more (55.9%).
- Phoenix and its opponents have eclipsed the total 48.8% of the time this season (40 out of 82). That's more often than Denver and its opponents have (37 out of 82).
- As a moneyline favorite this season, the Suns are 36-14, a better record than the Nuggets have posted (10-11) as moneyline underdogs.
Nuggets Performance Insights
- With 115.8 points scored per game and 112.5 points allowed, Denver is 12th in the NBA on offense and eighth on defense.
- This season the Nuggets are second-best in the league in assists at 28.9 per game.
- Beyond the arc, the Nuggets are 18th in the NBA in 3-pointers made per game (11.8). They are fourth-best in 3-point percentage at 37.9%.
- In 2022-23, Denver has attempted 36.1% percent of its shots from behind the 3-point line, and 63.9% percent from inside it. In terms of made shots, 27.1% of Denver's baskets have been 3-pointers, and 72.9% have been 2-pointers.
