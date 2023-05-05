The Denver Nuggets (53-29) are monitoring just one player on the injury report as they prepare for Game 3 of the second round of the NBA playoffs against the Phoenix Suns (45-37) at Footprint Center on Friday, May 5 at 10:00 PM ET.

On Monday when these squads last played, the Nuggets bested the Suns 97-87. Nikola Jokic led the Nuggets to the victory with a team-leading 39 points. Devin Booker put up 35 points in the Suns' loss.

Nuggets vs Suns Additional Info

Denver Nuggets Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Nikola Jokic C Questionable Wrist 24.5 11.8 9.8

Phoenix Suns Injury Report Today

Suns Injuries: Chris Paul: Out (Groin)

Nuggets vs. Suns Game Info

When: Friday, May 5, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Friday, May 5, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET Where: Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona

Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona TV: ESPN

Nuggets Season Insights

The Nuggets score an average of 115.8 points per game, only 4.2 more points than the 111.6 the Suns allow to opponents.

Denver is 47-8 when it scores more than 111.6 points.

While the Nuggets are putting up 115.8 points per game in 2022-23, they have fallen short of that in their previous 10 games, tallying 113.1 points per contest.

Denver hits 11.8 three-pointers per game (18th in the league), while its opponents have made 11.4 on average.

The Nuggets' 116.3 points per 100 possessions on offense rank second in the NBA, and the 112.9 points they allow per 100 possessions rank 19th in the league.

Nuggets vs. Suns Betting Info

Favorite Spread Total Suns -4 224.5

