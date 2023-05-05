Friday's game features the New York Mets (16-16) and the Colorado Rockies (12-20) clashing at Citi Field in what is expected to be a competitive matchup, with a projected 5-3 victory for the Mets according to our computer prediction. First pitch is at 7:10 PM ET on May 5.

The Mets will call on Kodai Senga (3-1) versus the Rockies and Antonio Senzatela.

Rockies vs. Mets Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, May 5, 2023 at 7:10 PM ET

Where: Citi Field in Queens, New York

Citi Field in Queens, New York How to Watch on TV: SNY

Rockies vs. Mets Score Prediction

Our prediction for this contest is Mets 5, Rockies 4.

Total Prediction for Rockies vs. Mets

Total Prediction: Over 8 runs

Discover More About This Game

Rockies Performance Insights

The Rockies have played as the underdog in nine of their past 10 games and have gone 6-3 in those contests.

When it comes to the total, Colorado and its opponents are 4-6-0 in its previous 10 games.

The Rockies have failed to cover the spread in any of their last 10 contests (one of those games had a spread).

The Rockies have been victorious in 10, or 40%, of the 25 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

Colorado has yet to win this season when listed as an underdog of +220 or worse on the moneyline this season.

Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Rockies have a 31.2% chance of pulling out a win.

Averaging 4.2 runs per game (134 total), Colorado is the 20th-highest scoring team in MLB.

Rockies pitchers have a combined ERA of 5.10 ERA this year, which ranks 26th in MLB.

Rockies Schedule