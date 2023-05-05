The Colorado Rockies and Charlie Blackmon hit the field in the first game of a three-game series against Brett Baty and the New York Mets, on Friday at Citi Field.

Rockies vs. Mets Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Friday, May 5, 2023

Friday, May 5, 2023 Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET TV Channel: SNY

SNY Location: Queens, New York

Queens, New York Venue: Citi Field

Rockies Batting & Pitching Performance

The Rockies have hit just 26 homers this season, which ranks 26th in the league.

Colorado is 18th in MLB with a slugging percentage of .392 this season.

The Rockies have a team batting average of .255 this season, which ranks 11th among MLB teams.

Colorado has scored 134 runs (4.2 per game) this season, which ranks 20th in MLB.

The Rockies have an on-base percentage of .315 this season, which ranks 19th in the league.

The Rockies rank 21st in strikeouts per game (8.9) among MLB offenses.

Colorado has a 7.8 K/9 rate this season as a pitching staff, which ranks 25th in the majors.

Colorado has the 26th-ranked ERA (5.10) in the majors this season.

The Rockies rank 25th in MLB with a combined 1.451 WHIP this season.

Rockies Probable Starting Pitcher

Antonio Senzatela has been named the starter for the Rockies and will make his first start this season.

The last time the righty took the mound was on Thursday, Aug. 18 last season, when he pitched 1 2/3 innings in a matchup with the St. Louis Cardinals.

Rockies Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Rockies Starter Opponent Starter 4/29/2023 Diamondbacks L 11-4 Home Noah Davis Tommy Henry 4/30/2023 Diamondbacks W 12-4 Home Austin Gomber Ryne Nelson 5/2/2023 Brewers W 3-2 Home Ryan Feltner Freddy Peralta 5/3/2023 Brewers W 7-1 Home Kyle Freeland Eric Lauer 5/4/2023 Brewers W 9-6 Home Connor Seabold Wade Miley 5/5/2023 Mets - Away Antonio Senzatela Kodai Senga 5/6/2023 Mets - Away Austin Gomber Tylor Megill 5/7/2023 Mets - Away Ryan Feltner Joey Lucchesi 5/8/2023 Pirates - Away Kyle Freeland Mitch Keller 5/9/2023 Pirates - Away - Vince Velásquez 5/10/2023 Pirates - Away Antonio Senzatela Rich Hill

