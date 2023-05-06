Bam Adebayo and the rest of the Miami Heat face the New York Knicks in the NBA Playoffs on Saturday, at 3:30 PM ET.

Last time out, which was on May 2, Adebayo put up 15 points, eight rebounds and six assists in a 111-105 loss versus the Knicks.

Let's break down Adebayo's prop bets, and some stats and trends to help you make good wagers.

Bam Adebayo Prop Bets vs. the Knicks

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 17.5 20.4 15.4 Rebounds 8.5 9.2 7.4 Assists 3.5 3.2 3.7 PRA 28.5 32.8 26.5 PR 25.5 29.6 22.8



Looking to bet on one or more of Bam Adebayo's player prop bets? Sign up at DraftKings with our link to get a first deposit bonus today!

Heat vs Knicks Additional Info

Bam Adebayo Insights vs. the Knicks

Adebayo has taken 14.9 shots per game this season and made eight per game, which account for 15.9% and 18.7%, respectively, of his team's total.

Adebayo's opponents, the Knicks, have one of the NBA's slowest tempos with 101 possessions per game, while his Heat rank 29th in possessions per game with 99.2.

On defense, the Knicks have conceded 113.1 points per game, which is 12th-best in the NBA.

Allowing 42 rebounds per game, the Knicks are the seventh-ranked team in the league.

Looking at assists, the Knicks have given up 25.1 per game, 13th in the NBA.

Bam Adebayo vs. the Knicks

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 5/2/2023 38 15 8 6 0 1 0 4/30/2023 37 16 8 2 0 0 0 3/29/2023 35 9 11 4 0 0 1 3/22/2023 40 15 7 3 0 1 1 3/3/2023 38 18 4 4 0 2 1 2/2/2023 38 32 9 3 0 1 2

Want another way to try to win cash prizes? Add Adebayo or any of his Heat teammates to your lineup in FanDuel Daily Fantasy NBA contests. Use our link to sign up and get a great offer for new users. (See website for offer details, not available in all areas.)

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.