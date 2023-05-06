C.J. Cron Player Prop Bets: Rockies vs. Mets - May 6
Published: May. 6, 2023 at 10:26 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
C.J. Cron, with a slugging percentage of .405 in his past 10 games -- including one home run -- will be in action for the Colorado Rockies against the New York Mets, with Tylor Megill on the hill, May 6 at 4:10 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3) against the Mets.
C.J. Cron Game Info & Props vs. the Mets
- Game Day: Saturday, May 6, 2023
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Citi Field
- Mets Starter: Tylor Megill
- TV Channel: SNY
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)
C.J. Cron At The Plate
- Cron has seven doubles, six home runs and eight walks while batting .243.
- Cron has reached base via a hit in 18 games this season (of 29 played), and had multiple hits in six of those games.
- He has homered in 17.2% of his games in 2023 (five of 29), and 5% of his trips to the plate.
- Cron has an RBI in seven of 29 games this year, with multiple RBI in four of them. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored in 11 of 29 games this season, and more than once 4 times.
C.J. Cron Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|13
|GP
|16
|11 (84.6%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|7 (43.8%)
|1 (7.7%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|5 (31.3%)
|5 (38.5%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|6 (37.5%)
|2 (15.4%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|3 (18.8%)
|4 (30.8%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|3 (18.8%)
Mets Pitching Rankings
- The 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Mets pitching staff ranks 20th in MLB.
- The Mets' 4.47 team ERA ranks 17th across all league pitching staffs.
- The Mets give up the third-most home runs in baseball (48 total, 1.5 per game).
- Megill (3-1) takes the mound for the Mets in his seventh start of the season. He has a 4.11 ERA in 30 2/3 innings pitched, with 23 strikeouts.
- In his last appearance on Monday, the right-hander tossed 5 2/3 innings against the Atlanta Braves, giving up three earned runs while surrendering four hits.
- In six games this season, the 27-year-old has an ERA of 4.11, with 6.7 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .250 against him.
