Charlie Blackmon -- with an on-base percentage of .319 in his past 10 games, 52 points lower than his season-long percentage -- will be in action for the Colorado Rockies versus the New York Mets, with Tylor Megill on the hill, on May 6 at 4:10 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-5) against the Mets.

Charlie Blackmon Game Info & Props vs. the Mets

Saturday, May 6, 2023 Game Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET Stadium: Citi Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Mets Starter: Tylor Megill

Tylor Megill TV Channel: SNY

SNY Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)

Explore More About This Game

Charlie Blackmon At The Plate

Blackmon is batting .268 with seven doubles, three home runs and 14 walks.

He ranks 72nd in batting average, 41st in on base percentage, and 95th in slugging among the qualified hitters in MLB.

In 63.3% of his games this year (19 of 30), Blackmon has picked up at least one hit, and in 10 of those games (33.3%) he recorded multiple hits.

He has hit a long ball in 10.0% of his games in 2023 (three of 30), and 2.3% of his trips to the dish.

Blackmon has had an RBI in seven games this season (23.3%), including four multi-RBI outings (13.3%).

He has scored in 12 of 30 games (40.0%), including multiple runs twice.

Charlie Blackmon Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 14 GP 16 10 (71.4%) Games w/1+ Hit 9 (56.3%) 6 (42.9%) Games w/2+ Hits 4 (25.0%) 5 (35.7%) Games w/1+ Run 7 (43.8%) 1 (7.1%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (12.5%) 4 (28.6%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (18.8%)

