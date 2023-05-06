Saturday's game at Citi Field has the New York Mets (17-16) going head to head against the Colorado Rockies (12-21) at 4:10 PM ET (on May 6). Our computer prediction projects a narrow 5-2 victory for the Mets, so it should be a competitive matchup.

The Mets will look to Tylor Megill (3-1) against the Rockies and Austin Gomber (2-4).

Rockies vs. Mets Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, May 6, 2023 at 4:10 PM ET

Saturday, May 6, 2023 at 4:10 PM ET

Citi Field in Queens, New York How to Watch on TV: SNY

Rockies vs. Mets Score Prediction

Our prediction for this game is Mets 4, Rockies 3.

Total Prediction for Rockies vs. Mets

Total Prediction: Under 8.5 runs

Explore More About This Game

Rockies Performance Insights

In nine games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Rockies have posted a mark of 6-3.

When it comes to the total, Colorado and its opponents are 3-7-0 in its previous 10 games.

The Rockies' previous 10 contests have not had a runline set by bookmakers.

The Rockies have won in 10, or 38.5%, of the 26 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

Colorado has yet to win this season when listed as an underdog of +180 or worse on the moneyline this season.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Rockies have a 35.7% chance of walking away with the win.

Averaging 4.1 runs per game (134 total), Colorado is the 23rd-highest scoring team in the majors.

The Rockies have the 26th-ranked ERA (4.99) in the majors this season.

Rockies Schedule