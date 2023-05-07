The Colorado Rockies and Robert Austin Wynns, who went 0-for-0 last time in action, take on Joey Lucchesi and the New York Mets at Citi Field, Sunday at 1:40 PM ET.

Robert Austin Wynns Game Info & Props vs. the Mets

  • Game Day: Sunday, May 7, 2023
  • Game Time: 1:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: Citi Field
  • Mets Starter: Joey Lucchesi
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +200)

Robert Austin Wynns At The Plate

  • Wynns has a double and a walk while batting .154.
  • Wynns has gotten a hit in two of seven games this year, but has had no multi-hit games.
  • He has not hit a home run in his seven games this season.
  • Wynns has driven in a run in one game this season, and it was more than one in that game.
  • He has not scored a run this year.

Robert Austin Wynns Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
3 GP 4
1 (33.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 1 (25.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ Run 0 (0.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
1 (33.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 0 (0.0%)

Mets Pitching Rankings

  • The Mets pitching staff is 18th in the league with a collective 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Mets have the 17th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (4.48).
  • Mets pitchers combine to give up 49 total home runs at a clip of 1.4 per game (third-most in the league).
  • Lucchesi makes the start for the Mets, his fourth of the season. He is 1-0 with a 3.86 ERA and 13 strikeouts in 16 1/3 innings pitched.
  • His most recent appearance was on Wednesday against the Detroit Tigers, when the left-hander went four innings, surrendering four earned runs while allowing five hits.
  • In three games this season, the 29-year-old has an ERA of 3.86, with 7.2 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .233 against him.
