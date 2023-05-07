Bruce Brown and his Denver Nuggets teammates hit the court versus the Phoenix Suns in the 2023 NBA Playoffs, at 8:00 PM ET on Sunday.

Brown, in his last appearance, had 11 points in a 121-114 loss to the Suns.

Let's look at the prop bets available for Brown, using stats and trends to make good predictions.

Bruce Brown Prop Bets vs. the Suns

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 10.5 11.5 14.3 Rebounds 3.5 4.1 4.1 Assists -- 3.4 2.9 PRA -- 19 21.3 PR 14.5 15.6 18.4 3PM 0.5 1.1 0.4



Nuggets vs Suns Additional Info

Bruce Brown Insights vs. the Suns

Brown has taken 9.3 shots per game this season and made 4.5 per game, which account for 10.5% and 10.0%, respectively, of his team's total.

This season, he's accounted for 9.4% of his team's three-pointers made, averaging 1.1 per game.

Brown's opponents, the Suns, have a middling offensive tempo, ranking 19th in the NBA with 101.4 possessions per game, while his Nuggets rank 27th in possessions per game with 99.5.

Allowing 111.6 points per contest, the Suns are the sixth-ranked squad in the league defensively.

On the glass, the Suns are ranked 11th in the league, giving up 42.9 rebounds per contest.

The Suns are the third-ranked squad in the NBA, giving up 23.4 assists per contest.

The Suns are the third-ranked squad in the NBA at allowing threes, conceding 11.4 made 3-pointers per game.

Bruce Brown vs. the Suns

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 5/5/2023 23 11 3 3 1 0 1 5/1/2023 25 9 4 1 0 1 0 4/29/2023 25 14 2 3 0 0 3 4/6/2023 38 31 6 4 0 0 0 3/31/2023 37 16 4 3 0 0 3 1/11/2023 25 4 2 1 0 1 2 12/25/2022 27 5 2 2 1 0 2

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.