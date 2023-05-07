Jamal Murray NBA Playoffs Player Prop Bets: Nuggets vs. Suns - May 7
The Denver Nuggets, Jamal Murray included, will play at 8:00 PM on Sunday versus the Phoenix Suns in the 2023 NBA Playoffs.
In this article we will dive into Murray's prop bets, using stats to help you make good predictions.
Jamal Murray Prop Bets vs. the Suns
|Stat
|Prop O/U
|Season Avg
|Last 10 Avg
|Points
|23.5
|20
|23.4
|Rebounds
|4.5
|3.9
|4.7
|Assists
|6.5
|6.2
|6.3
|PRA
|35.5
|30.1
|34.4
|PR
|28.5
|23.9
|28.1
|3PM
|2.5
|2.6
|2.9
Nuggets vs Suns Additional Info
Jamal Murray Insights vs. the Suns
- Murray is responsible for attempting 14.7% of his team's field goal attempts this season with 16 per game.
- Murray is averaging 6.6 three-point field goal attempts per game this season, which is 16.9% of his team's tries from beyond the arc.
- The Nuggets rank 27th in possessions per game with 99.5. His opponents, the Suns, have a middling offensive tempo, ranking 19th with 101.4 possessions per contest.
- The Suns are the sixth-best defensive team in the NBA, conceding 111.6 points per contest.
- Conceding 42.9 rebounds per contest, the Suns are the 11th-ranked squad in the NBA.
- Giving up 23.4 assists per game, the Suns are the third-ranked team in the league.
- The Suns give up 11.4 made 3-pointers per game, third-ranked in the NBA.
Jamal Murray vs. the Suns
|Date
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|3PM
|BLK
|STL
|5/5/2023
|41
|32
|6
|5
|1
|1
|1
|5/1/2023
|39
|10
|4
|8
|0
|0
|0
|4/29/2023
|37
|34
|5
|9
|6
|0
|2
|1/11/2023
|25
|16
|2
|6
|2
|0
|0
|12/25/2022
|43
|26
|5
|5
|5
|1
|2
