Kentavious Caldwell-Pope and his Denver Nuggets teammates match up versus the Phoenix Suns in the 2023 NBA Playoffs, at 8:00 PM ET on Sunday.

Caldwell-Pope, in his last game (May 5 loss against the Suns) produced two points and two steals.

With prop bets available for Caldwell-Pope, let's look at some stats and trends to help you find good wagers.

Kentavious Caldwell-Pope Prop Bets vs. the Suns

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 9.5 10.8 10.7 Rebounds 2.5 2.8 2.4 Assists -- 2.4 1.4 PRA -- 16 14.5 PR 11.5 13.6 13.1 3PM 1.5 1.8 2.2



Looking to bet on one or more of Kentavious Caldwell-Pope's player prop bets? Sign up at DraftKings with our link to get a first deposit bonus today!

Nuggets vs Suns Additional Info

Kentavious Caldwell-Pope Insights vs. the Suns

This season, he's put up 8.9% of the Nuggets' attempted field goals, as he's averaging 8.3 per contest.

He's taken 4.2 threes per game, or 12.5% of his team's shots from beyond the arc this season.

The Nuggets rank 27th in possessions per game with 99.5. His opponents, the Suns, have a middling offensive tempo, ranking 19th with 101.4 possessions per contest.

Defensively, the Suns are ranked sixth in the league, giving up 111.6 points per contest.

On the glass, the Suns are ranked 11th in the league, allowing 42.9 rebounds per contest.

In terms of assists, the Suns have conceded 23.4 per game, third in the NBA.

In terms of 3-pointers, the Suns have allowed 11.4 makes per game, third in the NBA.

Kentavious Caldwell-Pope vs. the Suns

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 5/5/2023 34 2 2 1 0 0 2 5/1/2023 41 14 5 2 4 0 1 4/29/2023 28 10 2 1 3 0 2 1/11/2023 27 15 3 2 4 0 2 12/25/2022 39 15 2 4 3 0 2

Want another way to try to win cash prizes? Add Caldwell-Pope or any of his Nuggets teammates to your lineup in FanDuel Daily Fantasy NBA contests. Use our link to sign up and get a great offer for new users. (See website for offer details, not available in all areas.)

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.