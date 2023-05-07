Michael Porter Jr. be on the court for the Denver Nuggets at 8:00 PM on Sunday against the Phoenix Suns in the 2023 NBA Playoffs.

In his most recent game, a 121-114 loss versus the Suns, Porter tallied 21 points and 12 rebounds.

With prop bets in place for Porter, let's dive into some stats and trends to assist you in making good predictions.

Michael Porter Jr. Prop Bets vs. the Suns

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 15.5 17.4 15.7 Rebounds 5.5 5.5 7.1 Assists -- 1 1.2 PRA 22.5 23.9 24 PR 21.5 22.9 22.8 3PM 2.5 3 3



Nuggets vs Suns Additional Info

Michael Porter Jr. Insights vs. the Suns

This season, Michael Porter Jr. has made 6.4 shots per game, which accounts for 11.1% of his team's total makes.

This season, he's accounted for 19.4% of his team's three-pointers made, averaging three per game.

Porter's opponents, the Suns, have a middling offensive tempo, ranking 19th in the NBA with 101.4 possessions per game, while his Nuggets rank 27th in possessions per game with 99.5.

Defensively, the Suns are sixth in the NBA, giving up 111.6 points per game.

The Suns are the 11th-ranked squad in the league, allowing 42.9 rebounds per contest.

In terms of assists, the Suns have allowed 23.4 per contest, third in the NBA.

The Suns are the third-ranked squad in the league at allowing threes, giving up 11.4 made 3-pointers per game.

Michael Porter Jr. vs. the Suns

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 5/5/2023 37 21 12 0 6 1 0 5/1/2023 23 5 4 1 0 1 0 4/29/2023 31 11 3 2 1 0 2 1/11/2023 23 11 3 1 2 0 0 12/25/2022 35 7 8 0 0 1 1

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.