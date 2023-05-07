Nuggets vs. Suns: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - Western Conference Semifinals Game 4
The Phoenix Suns and Denver Nuggets are battling in the second round of the NBA Playoffs, with Game 4 on tap.
In this article, you will take a look at the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Suns vs. Nuggets matchup.
Nuggets vs. Suns Game Info
- Date: Sunday, May 7, 2023
- Time: 8:00 PM ET
- How to Watch on TV: TNT
- Location: Phoenix, Arizona
- Venue: Footprint Center
Click on our link to sign up for a free trial of Fubo, and start watching live sports without cable today!
Nuggets vs. Suns Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup on multiple sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Suns Moneyline
|Nuggets Moneyline
|DraftKings
|Suns (-2)
|227.5
|-135
|+115
|Bet on this game with DraftKings
|BetMGM
|Suns (-2.5)
|227.5
|-140
|+115
|Bet on this game with BetMGM
|PointsBet
|Suns (-2)
|227
|-135
|+115
|Bet on this game with PointsBet
|Tipico
|Suns (-2.5)
|227.5
|-140
|+120
|Bet on this game with Tipico
Nuggets vs Suns Additional Info
|Nuggets Championship Futures
|Suns vs Nuggets Betting Trends & Stats
|Suns vs Nuggets Player Props
|Suns vs Nuggets Players to Watch
|Suns vs Nuggets Injury Report
|How to Watch Suns vs Nuggets
Nuggets vs. Suns Betting Trends
- The Suns are outscoring opponents by two points per game with a +170 scoring differential overall. They put up 113.6 points per game (17th in the NBA) and allow 111.6 per outing (sixth in the league).
- The Nuggets' +273 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 3.3 points per game) is a result of putting up 115.8 points per game (12th in NBA) while giving up 112.5 per outing (eighth in league).
- The two teams combine to score 229.4 points per game, 1.9 more points than this matchup's total.
- These two teams give up a combined 224.1 points per game, 3.4 fewer points than this matchup's over/under.
- Phoenix has put together a 42-39-1 record against the spread this season.
- Denver has won 44 games against the spread this year, while failing to cover or pushing 38 times.
Nuggets Player Props
|Points O/U
|Points Over Odds
|PPG (Reg. Season)
|Nikola Jokic
|26.5
|-125
|24.5
|Jamal Murray
|23.5
|-125
|20.0
|Michael Porter Jr.
|15.5
|-115
|17.4
|Aaron Gordon
|14.5
|-115
|16.3
|Bruce Brown
|10.5
|-120
|11.5
Want to place a bet on a player prop for Christian Braun or another Nuggets player? Get a first deposit bonus when you sign up for DraftKings Sportsbook using our link today!
Looking to place a futures bet on the Nuggets? Sign up for DraftKings Sportsbook using our link for a first deposit bonus.
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.