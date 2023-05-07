Those looking to place a player prop wager can find odds on Deandre Ayton, Nikola Jokic and others in the Phoenix Suns-Denver Nuggets matchup at Footprint Center on Sunday at 8:00 PM ET.

Nuggets vs. Suns Game Info

Date: Sunday, May 7, 2023

Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: TNT

TNT Location: Phoenix, Arizona

Phoenix, Arizona Venue: Footprint Center

Nuggets vs Suns Additional Info

NBA Props Today: Denver Nuggets

Nikola Jokic Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 27.5 (-110) 14.5 (-105) 8.5 (+100) 1.5 (+170)

The 27.5-point prop total for Jokic on Sunday is 3.0 higher than his season scoring average, which is 24.5.

Jokic averages 2.7 fewer rebounds than his over/under on Sunday (which is 14.5).

Jokic averages 9.8 assists, 1.3 more than Sunday's over/under.

Jokic has knocked down 0.8 three-pointers per game, which is less than his over/under in Sunday's game (1.5).

Jamal Murray Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 24.5 (-105) 4.5 (-133) 6.5 (-105) 2.5 (-128)

Jamal Murray has put up 20.0 points per game during the 2022-23 season, 4.5 points less than Sunday's over/under.

Murray has grabbed 3.9 rebounds per game, 0.6 fewer than his prop bet in Sunday's game (4.5).

Murray has averaged 6.2 assists per game this year, 0.3 less than his prop bet on Sunday (6.5).

Murray's 2.6 made three-pointers per game is 0.1 more than his over/under in Sunday's game (2.5).

Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 14.5 (-118) 6.5 (+115) 1.5 (-125) 0.5 (-133)

The 14.5-point total set for Aaron Gordon on Sunday is 1.8 less than his season scoring average.

He has pulled down 6.6 rebounds per game, 0.1 higher than his prop bet on Sunday.

Gordon's assists average -- 3.0 -- is 1.5 higher than Sunday's prop bet (1.5).

He has connected on 0.9 three-pointers per game, 0.4 more than his over/under on Sunday (0.5).

NBA Props Today: Phoenix Suns

Deandre Ayton Props

PTS REB AST 14.5 (-105) 9.5 (-118) 0.5 (-227)

The 14.5-point total set for Ayton on Sunday is 3.5 fewer points than his season scoring average.

Ayton has averaged 10.0 rebounds per game, 0.5 more than his prop bet for Sunday's game (9.5).

Ayton's season-long assist average -- 1.7 per game -- is 1.2 higher than Sunday's assist over/under (0.5).

Devin Booker Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 24.5 (-105) 4.5 (-133) 6.5 (-105) 2.5 (-128)

The 27.8 points Devin Booker scores per game are 3.7 less than his over/under on Sunday (31.5).

He has collected 4.5 rebounds per game, the same as his prop bet for Sunday.

Booker has collected 5.5 assists per game, 2.0 less than his prop bet on Sunday (7.5).

He has connected on 2.1 three-pointers per game, 0.4 fewer than his over/under on Sunday.

