The Colorado Rockies and Randal Grichuk, who went 1-for-4 last time in action, battle Joey Lucchesi and the New York Mets at Citi Field, Sunday at 1:40 PM ET.

Randal Grichuk Game Info & Props vs. the Mets

Game Day: Sunday, May 7, 2023

1:40 PM ET Stadium: Citi Field

Joey Lucchesi TV Channel: SNY

SNY Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)

Discover More About This Game

Randal Grichuk At The Plate

Grichuk is batting .455 with two doubles and three walks.

Grichuk is batting .444 during his last games and is riding a six-game hitting streak.

Grichuk has gotten a hit in all six games this season, with more than one hit four times (66.7%).

He has not homered in his six games this season.

Grichuk has not driven in a run this season.

He has scored at least once three times this year (50.0%), including one multi-run game.

Randal Grichuk Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 4 GP 2 4 (100.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 2 (100.0%) 3 (75.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (50.0%) 2 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (50.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 0 (0.0%)

