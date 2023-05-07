Sunday's game features the New York Mets (17-17) and the Colorado Rockies (13-21) matching up at Citi Field in what should be a close matchup, with a projected 5-4 win for the Mets according to our computer prediction. First pitch is at 1:40 PM ET on May 7.

The Mets will call on Joey Lucchesi (1-0) against the Rockies and Ryan Feltner (2-2).

Rockies vs. Mets Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, May 7, 2023 at 1:40 PM ET

Where: Citi Field in Queens, New York

How to Watch on TV: SNY

Rockies vs. Mets Score Prediction

Our prediction for this contest is Mets 5, Rockies 4.

Total Prediction for Rockies vs. Mets

Total Prediction: Over 8.5 runs

Rockies Performance Insights

The Rockies have played as the underdog in nine of their past 10 games and have gone 6-3 in those contests.

In its previous 10 matchups with a total posted by oddsmakers, Colorado and its opponents are 3-7-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

Bookmakers have yet to post a spread in any of the Rockies' past 10 games.

The Rockies have been chosen as underdogs in 27 games this year and have walked away with the win 11 times (40.7%) in those games.

This season, Colorado has come away with a win three times in 11 chances when named as an underdog of at least +170 or longer on the moneyline.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Rockies have a 37% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

Averaging 4.1 runs per game (139 total), Colorado is the 22nd-highest scoring team in baseball.

Rockies pitchers have a combined ERA of 4.90 ERA this year, which ranks 25th in MLB.

Rockies Schedule