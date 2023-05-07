Rockies vs. Mets Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - May 7
Published: May. 7, 2023 at 6:42 AM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Sunday's game features the New York Mets (17-17) and the Colorado Rockies (13-21) matching up at Citi Field in what should be a close matchup, with a projected 5-4 win for the Mets according to our computer prediction. First pitch is at 1:40 PM ET on May 7.
The Mets will call on Joey Lucchesi (1-0) against the Rockies and Ryan Feltner (2-2).
Rockies vs. Mets Game Info & Odds
- When: Sunday, May 7, 2023 at 1:40 PM ET
- Where: Citi Field in Queens, New York
- How to Watch on TV: SNY
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Bet on this matchup with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!
Rockies vs. Mets Score Prediction
Our prediction for this contest is Mets 5, Rockies 4.
Total Prediction for Rockies vs. Mets
- Total Prediction: Over 8.5 runs
New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users! Be sure to use our link to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.
Explore More About This Game
|Rockies Injury Report
|Mets vs Rockies Betting Trends & Stats
|Mets vs Rockies Player Props
|Mets vs Rockies Pitching Matchup
Rockies Performance Insights
- The Rockies have played as the underdog in nine of their past 10 games and have gone 6-3 in those contests.
- In its previous 10 matchups with a total posted by oddsmakers, Colorado and its opponents are 3-7-0 when it comes to hitting the over.
- Bookmakers have yet to post a spread in any of the Rockies' past 10 games.
- The Rockies have been chosen as underdogs in 27 games this year and have walked away with the win 11 times (40.7%) in those games.
- This season, Colorado has come away with a win three times in 11 chances when named as an underdog of at least +170 or longer on the moneyline.
- The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Rockies have a 37% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.
- Averaging 4.1 runs per game (139 total), Colorado is the 22nd-highest scoring team in baseball.
- Rockies pitchers have a combined ERA of 4.90 ERA this year, which ranks 25th in MLB.
Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook.
Rockies Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|May 2
|Brewers
|W 3-2
|Ryan Feltner vs Freddy Peralta
|May 3
|Brewers
|W 7-1
|Kyle Freeland vs Eric Lauer
|May 4
|Brewers
|W 9-6
|Connor Seabold vs Wade Miley
|May 5
|@ Mets
|L 1-0
|Antonio Senzatela vs Kodai Senga
|May 6
|@ Mets
|W 5-2
|Austin Gomber vs Tylor Megill
|May 7
|@ Mets
|-
|Ryan Feltner vs Joey Lucchesi
|May 8
|@ Pirates
|-
|Kyle Freeland vs Mitch Keller
|May 9
|@ Pirates
|-
|TBA vs Vince Velásquez
|May 10
|@ Pirates
|-
|Antonio Senzatela vs Rich Hill
|May 12
|Phillies
|-
|Austin Gomber vs Bailey Falter
|May 13
|Phillies
|-
|Ryan Feltner vs Taijuan Walker
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.