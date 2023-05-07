Joey Lucchesi is set to start for the New York Mets on Sunday against Ezequiel Tovar and the Colorado Rockies. First pitch is at 1:40 PM ET at Citi Field.

Rockies vs. Mets Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Sunday, May 7, 2023

Sunday, May 7, 2023 Time: 1:40 PM ET

1:40 PM ET TV Channel: SNY

SNY Location: Queens, New York

Queens, New York Venue: Citi Field

Rockies Batting & Pitching Performance

The Rockies rank 26th in Major League Baseball with just 27 home runs as a team.

Colorado is 17th in MLB with a slugging percentage of .386 this season.

The Rockies have a team batting average of .253 this season, which ranks 12th among MLB teams.

Colorado has scored 139 runs (4.1 per game) this season, which ranks 22nd in MLB.

The Rockies have an OBP of .317 this season, which ranks 18th in MLB.

The Rockies rank 18th in MLB in strikeouts per game with an average of 8.9 whiffs per contest.

Colorado averages just 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings as a pitching staff, which ranks 26th in the majors.

Colorado has pitched to a 4.90 ERA this season, which ranks 25th in baseball.

The Rockies have a combined WHIP of 1.425 as a pitching staff, which ranks 25th in MLB.

Rockies Probable Starting Pitcher

Ryan Feltner (2-2) will take to the mound for the Rockies and make his seventh start of the season.

The right-hander's last start was on Wednesday, when he tossed 5 1/3 innings while giving up two earned runs on six hits in a matchup with the Milwaukee Brewers.

He has one quality starts in six chances this season.

Feltner will look to pitch five or more innings for the fourth start in a row.

Rockies Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Rockies Starter Opponent Starter 5/2/2023 Brewers W 3-2 Home Ryan Feltner Freddy Peralta 5/3/2023 Brewers W 7-1 Home Kyle Freeland Eric Lauer 5/4/2023 Brewers W 9-6 Home Connor Seabold Wade Miley 5/5/2023 Mets L 1-0 Away Antonio Senzatela Kodai Senga 5/6/2023 Mets W 5-2 Away Austin Gomber Tylor Megill 5/7/2023 Mets - Away Ryan Feltner Joey Lucchesi 5/8/2023 Pirates - Away Kyle Freeland Mitch Keller 5/9/2023 Pirates - Away - Vince Velásquez 5/10/2023 Pirates - Away Antonio Senzatela Rich Hill 5/12/2023 Phillies - Home Austin Gomber Bailey Falter 5/13/2023 Phillies - Home Ryan Feltner Taijuan Walker

