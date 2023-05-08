Ezequiel Tovar Player Prop Bets: Rockies vs. Pirates - May 8
Published: May. 8, 2023 at 1:25 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
The Colorado Rockies, including Ezequiel Tovar (.378 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 90 points above season-long percentage), battle starting pitcher Mitch Keller and the Pittsburgh Pirates at PNC Park, Monday at 6:35 PM ET.
He strung together two hits (going 2-for-5 with a double and two RBI) in his most recent game against the Mets.
Ezequiel Tovar Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates
- Game Day: Monday, May 8, 2023
- Game Time: 6:35 PM ET
- Stadium: PNC Park
- Pirates Starter: Mitch Keller
- TV Channel: SportsNet PT
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +950)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)
Ezequiel Tovar At The Plate
- Tovar is hitting .243 with nine doubles, a triple, two home runs and five walks.
- In 65.6% of his games this year (21 of 32), Tovar has picked up at least one hit, and in five of those games (15.6%) he recorded more than one.
- In 32 games played this year, he has gone deep in two of them.
- Tovar has picked up an RBI in 11 games this season (34.4%), with two or more RBI in four of them (12.5%).
- In 14 games this season (43.8%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.
Ezequiel Tovar Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|16
|GP
|16
|13 (81.3%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|8 (50.0%)
|2 (12.5%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|3 (18.8%)
|9 (56.3%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|5 (31.3%)
|1 (6.3%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (6.3%)
|5 (31.3%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|6 (37.5%)
Pirates Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Pirates has a collective 8.8 K/9, which ranks 15th in the league.
- The Pirates' 3.93 team ERA ranks 11th among all league pitching staffs.
- Pirates pitchers combine to surrender the eighth-fewest home runs in baseball (33 total, 0.9 per game).
- The Pirates are sending Keller (3-1) to the mound to make his eighth start of the season. He is 3-1 with a 3.32 ERA and 48 strikeouts in 40 2/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander's last appearance was on Wednesday against the Tampa Bay Rays, when he tossed five innings, surrendering one earned run while giving up five hits.
- Among pitchers who qualify in MLB play this season, the 27-year-old ranks 33rd in ERA (3.32), 41st in WHIP (1.230), and 12th in K/9 (10.6).
